What Time & TV Channel is the Texans vs. Colts Game on?

The Texans and Colts will break their tie atop the AFC South on Sunday, as the Texans go for the season sweep in Indianapolis.

Both teams, along with the Tennessee Titans, have a share of the AFC South lead at 6-6. The Texans have the crucial tiebreaker over the Colts for now, thanks to a late comeback victory over the Colts eight weeks ago.

That was a game dominated by the Colts, only for Brock Osweiler to drive his team for 14 quick points in the final minutes. The Texans have lost three straight heading into Sunday’s meeting, while the Colts are coming off one of the most convincing wins of the season in New Jersey.

Osweiler’s struggles have been evident during the team’s losing streak, but head coach Bill O’Brien is sticking with his franchise QB. Osweiler has not thrown for 270 yards in a game this season, and he’s thrown at least one interception in nine of 12 games.

Here are the details for the Texans-Colts game:

Texans vs. Colts Week 14 Viewing Information

When: Sunday, December 11, 2016

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. Eastern

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst)