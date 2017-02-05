Lady Gaga’s ‘Joanne World Tour’ & Album

Lady Gaga is set to perform as the headliner at Super Bowl 51 and, when it’s all over, on Monday Gaga is reportedly announcing the details of her Joanne World Tour. The tour is to promote her latest, fifth album “Joanne.” The album was named after Gaga’s late aunt, who she never met. According to The Huffington Post, because of all the attention Gaga will get after her performance, tickets are likely to sell at her fastest rate yet when they become available to buy.

Currently, Gaga is selling merchandise for her latest album and tour on her website, which you can check out by clicking here.

Previously, Gaga participated in The Dive Bar Tour, which was sponsored by Bud Light. This brief tour was also in support of the album “Joanne.” Gaga released a statement about the tour, which read:

My first performances were in dive bars in New York City and around the country, so working with Bud Light to go back to my roots to perform songs from my new album Joanne is such an exciting way to connect with my fans and share this music with them for the first time.

The track list of Gaga’s album “Joanne” is:

1. Diamond Heart

2. A-Yo

3. Joanne

4. John Wayne

5. Dancin’ In Circles

6. Perfect Illusion

7. Million Reasons

8. Sinner’s Prayer

9. Come To Mama

10. Hey Girl ft. Florence Welch

11. Angel Down

Billboard reports the Deluxe version addition has these extra tracks:

12. Grigio Girls

13. Just Another Day

14. Angel Down (Work Tape)

You can listen to the entire album in the audio video playlist at the top of the page. If you’d like to purchase the album, it’s available on Amazon when you click here. You can also buy the album at Barnes And Noble, Target, Walmart and additional stores as well.