7 Best Golf Bags with Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Golf bags have come a long way over the past couple of decades. One of the major improvements have come in the storage department. Bags these days have pockets for everything — apparel, golf balls, tees, rangefinders, umbrellas, gloves, snacks, and beverages.
Yes, beverages. As in cold ones. Many companies today have basically added mini refrigerators to their golf bags. Large, insulated cooler pockets are designed to keep your drinks and snacks cold. These pockets are great additions, considering how hot it can get on the golf course during the summer. A cold beverage — which beverage is up to — is always welcomed when the sun’s rays are pounding down you.
So what are the best golf bags with coolers available today? We’ve compiled a list below to help you learn more about them and perhaps make your decision easier.
Bag Boy Golf 2017 Chiller Cart BagPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable insulated cooler which holds six 12-ounce cans
- 15-way top with full-length individual dividers, including separate rubberized putter well
- 12 total pockets, including 2 large accessory pockets and one for valuables
- Some users had issues with the bag’s zippers
- This is a cart bag, not a cart bag, so it's not ideal for walking the course
- It's a bit heavy at about 10 pounds (clubs, gear, and drinks not included)
If you’re looking to carry a few extra beverages on the course, then Bag Boy Golf Chiller Cart Bag is probably the bag for you. The Chiller Cart Bag is highlighted by a removable insulated cooler which holds six 12-ounce cans. Obviously, the cooler bag can be used for anything you need to keep cold — drinks or food.
On top of the cooler bag, it has 12 total pockets, including two large ones for accessories, an oversized ball pocket and one for valuables. The Chiller Cart Bag certainly has enough storage for full day on the course. It also has a 15-way top with full-length individual dividers, so your clubs won’t jumble together at the bottom of the bag. Also of note, it has a separate rubberized putter well which can fit one with oversized grips.
Other cool features are a rain hood, removable umbrella sleeve, and soft grip lift assist handles for easy transport.
-
TaylorMade 2017 Supreme Cart BagPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large insulated cooler pocket with drain ports to keep drinks cold and the bag dry
- The 15-way top has a separate putter well and integrated lift handles (full-length dividers, too)
- 10 total pockets, including 2 micro-suede ones to keep valuables safe and one each for balls and tees
- Extras include water-resistant umbrella sleeve, rain hood, towel loop, Velcro glove tab, pen sleeve, single shoulder strap, and more
- A little heavy at almost 7 pounds
- It's a closeout item, so quantities might be limited
- If you want a stand bag, you might want to look elsewhere
The TaylorMade Supreme Cart Bag features a large insulated cooler pocket with drain ports, so not only will your drinks and snacks stay cold, but the moisture and excess liquid can be easily discarded.
The bag includes 10 pockets overall (with improved durable zippers), including two micro-suede ones to keep valuables safe and ball and tee pockets.
The bag, which is push cart compatible, has a 15-way top so every club gets its own spot; a convenient trunk handle for easy transporting in and out of the car; and a matching rain hood to keep your clubs dry on wet days.
As a note, the Supreme Cart Bag is a closeout item, so quantities are likely limited.
-
Bag Boy Golf 2017 Chiller Hybrid Stand BagPrice: $165.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable insulated cooler bag holds four 12-ounce cans
- 14-way top with full-length individual dividers
- Durable, automatic stand legs can let the bag be placed anywhere without having to put it on the ground
- Insulated cooler smaller than the Bag Boy Car Bag
- A bit on the heavy side (about 10 pounds empty)
- It only has a single shoulder strap compared to most other stand bags which tend to have dual-strap systems
A 2017 Golf Digest Editors’ Choice, the Bag Boy Chiller Hybrid Stand Bag comes complete with 8 pockets and a removable insulated cooler bag, which can hold up to four 12-ounce cans. The cooler bag will fit right into the cooler pocket, which contains draining ports.
Made of 420 Denier nylon, the Chiller Hybrid Stand Bag not only has plenty of storage, but features a 14-way top with full-length individual dividers and an ergonomic single shoulder strap for easy carrying.
There are two apparel pockets, one fleece-lined valuables pocket, as well as pockets for tees and golf balls. Bag Boy is known for making some of the best golf bags with coolers and the Chiller Hybrid Stand Bag is no exception.
-
The Bucket II Collegiate Cooler Cart BagPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated thermal-lined beverage pocket with drainage port
- Plenty of pockets, including apparel, golf ball, valuables, range finder pockets and more
- Constructed of lightweight 210D Nylon with embroidered school logos and colors
- 14-way top features a separate putter well
- Not every college/university is available
- This is cart bag and not as conducive to walking as a lighter weight stand bag
- A little on the pricey side
The Bucket II Collegiate Cooler Cart Bag is for the ultimate sports fan and/or alum. The bag certainly has it covered when it comes to keeping beverages and snacks cold as it comes with an insulated thermal-lined pocket with a drainage port.
There are also pockets for valuables, a range finder, tees, balls, accessories, and two for your gear like sweaters and shoes. With a 14-Way top, in addition to a front putter well, makes it easy to keep your clubs organized and accessible.
Other highlights include: towel ring, glove patch, three-point umbrella Holding System, rain hood, and integrated pen sleeve. There are dozens of colleges and universities available and each bag comes in the school colors. The University of North Carolina is pictured here.
-
PrideSports Cooler BagPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 12 cans plus ice with a no-leak liner
- Fits easily in a golf cart or carry over your shoulder with the single strap
- Can also hold golf accessories like balls and tees
- Some users found storage wasn’t as much as advertised
- Some users noted the bag leaked
- If you walk the course, might be a little too much to carry with your clubs
The PrideSports Cooler Bag won’t hold your clubs, but this compact pouch can hold up to a 12-pack of your favorite beverage, including ice.
Also boasting a heat-sealed, no-leak liner, the PrideSports Cooler Bag also features an adjustable strap, pockets for golf balls and snacks, and a slots to hold a handful of tees. It will fit perfectly in a golf cart, but can also be carried if you’re walking the course. For under $20, it comes at a good value, too.
-
FlexiFreeze Freezable Golf Bag CoolerPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps contents cold for 8-10 hours (4 12-ounce can capacity)
- Straps securely to your golf bag
- Easy to carry for walking the course
- Takes up a decent amount of space in the freezer
- Only holds 4 12-ounce cans
- Some users thought it was a bit heavy
Just like the PrideSports Cooler Bag listed above, the FlexiFreeze Freezable Golf Bag Cooler won’t hold your clubs, but rather the drinks you bring on it.
How the bag works is it has 60 FlexiFreeze ice cubes built-in to the sides of the cooler. These ice cubes are made of purified, filtered water with no chemicals. Then you put the bag in your freezer to chill the ice cubes. And when you’re ready to head to the course, add your beverages (it holds four 12-ounce cans) and you’re set.
The bag, which straps easily and conveniently to your golf bag, will keep them cold for 8 to 10 hours; plenty of time to get your 18 holes in. The FlexiFreeze Cooler is easy to clean and is reusable.
