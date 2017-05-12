7 Best Golf Bags with Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Golf bags have come a long way over the past couple of decades. One of the major improvements have come in the storage department. Bags these days have pockets for everything — apparel, golf balls, tees, rangefinders, umbrellas, gloves, snacks, and beverages.

Yes, beverages. As in cold ones. Many companies today have basically added mini refrigerators to their golf bags. Large, insulated cooler pockets are designed to keep your drinks and snacks cold. These pockets are great additions, considering how hot it can get on the golf course during the summer. A cold beverage — which beverage is up to — is always welcomed when the sun’s rays are pounding down you.

So what are the best golf bags with coolers available today? We’ve compiled a list below to help you learn more about them and perhaps make your decision easier.