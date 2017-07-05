NBA Rumors: Could Marc Gasol Be Traded to the Celtics?

The Boston Celtics are fresh off a day that could very well change the entire dynamic of their franchise and its future, as they were able to lure free agent Gordon Hayward away from the Utah Jazz. The addition of Hayward immediately makes the Celtics bigger threats to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James in the Eastern Conference.

To go along with that, the Celtics also are set to push an incredibly-talented Western Conference with their lineup that features both star power and depth, a combo that very few NBA teams have. But, after signing Hayward, the Celtics are going to need to clear up some cap space and as crazy as it may seem part of doing that could involve a large trade that may net them center Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies.

As Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports pointed out, the idea of the Celtics pushing to land Gasol could wind up being an option.

“One player worth keeping an eye on, two league executives told The Vertical: Memphis’ Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies lost Zach Randolph, Tony Allen could be next out the door, and if you were filling out your Western Conference playoff bracket today, Memphis probably wouldn’t be in it. Would the Grizz move the 32-year-old Gasol for a ready-made rebuilding package of players and picks? Would Boston – which has to be wary of putting together a team that would beat Cleveland but still get pulverized by Golden State – be interested? Again, worth watching.”

While this is currently just one giant rumor, it’s interesting to think about, but the Celtics would have to clear quite a bit off their roster to make it happen. They already need to clear cap space after signing Hayward, and Gasol is set to make $22.6 million next season and $24.1 million after that, according to Spotrac.

In order for a deal to potentially take place, there would need to be some young prospects moved for Boston’s own cap situation, and they’d also likely have to include a few draft picks in the mix as well. While it’s all fun to think about at this point, if the Celtics were able to land Gasol and add him to a core that features Isaiah Thomas, Hayward and hopefully Al Horford, that’d be a pretty scary four-headed monster for opposing teams.