10 Best Backpacks for Sports: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you have to carry as many sports supplies as school supplies, it can help to get one bag to hold it all. But finding the perfect backpack for your athletic needs isn’t easy.

The ideal sports bag has to have spacious compartments to store balls and textbooks alike, and be made from durable material (preferably waterproof) that can be continuously hauled to and from practice.

Obviously if you play a sport like baseball or lacrosse, you’ll want a kit bag that properly shaped to carry your equipment.

But if you play a sport with minimal gear like soccer, basketball, or volleyball, you can get by with a large top loading backpack.

The more intramural you are, the more complex your needs become, and that goes for children or adults.

No matter what, our top picks for the best backpack for sports have you covered. Read on below, and please, stop packing your dirty clothes right next to your lunch.

1. Adidas Defender II Duffel Bag

Adidas’ Defender II Duffel Bag is an inexpensive and durable gym bag that is shaped to hold large and bulky equipment with ease. This bag comes in a small, medium, and large size.

The largest option tops out at 29 x 15 x 12 inches, offering a massive 98L of storage space.

Most people will only need the medium or small, which offers a more reasonable 62L or 42L, respectively. All three of these bags are made from durable hexagon ripstop, and have a base reinforced with 600D polyester.

Suffice to say, the Defender II can withstand all sorts of abuse, from being tossed around to overstuffed.

Most of its storing power goes into its one large pocket, but this bag also has a ventilated shoe tunnel for wet/dry storage, and an internal valuables pocket.

The padded shoulder strap feels nice and soft, but it occasionally makes a very awkward squeaky sound where it connects to the bag.

Plus, if you plan to also load this bag with heavy textbooks, you will start to feel that strap really dig in to your shoulder.

In this case, you might prefer a proper backpack since they more evenly distribute the weight load.

But then again, most backpacks don’t offer the bulk storage power that duffel bags do. If you aren’t already sure which is right for you, you’ll have to read on further.

Price: $20.64 and up

Pros:

Spacious main compartment

Sturdy bag material with reinforced base

Comes in three different sizes

Cons:

Could use more compartments

Less comfortable than a backpack

Shoulder strap can make a squeaky sound

2. Under Armour Storm Hustle II Backpack

The Storm Hustle II is a sports-oriented backpack that gets its name from its multi-layered water-resistant material.

This large and stylish bag will keep your goods dry whether they are in one of its two spacious main pockets, or one of its two slip pockets for smaller items.

The total volume of the pack is 30L, not counting the two side water bottle pockets, or the extra storage potential of the side straps from which you can clip water bottles and keys.

The main pocket has a laptop sleeve that fits most 15-inch laptops. There is also a deep pocket on the underside of the bag. Its a great place to put cleats or a sweatshirt.

One downside to this otherwise durable pack is that it lacks a padded or otherwise reinforced bottom panel. You have to be a little more gentle when plopping it on the ground.

The adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps are quite comfortable, making the Storm Hustle II a big winner, especially if you live in a rainy climate like I do.

Price: $32.99 and up

Pros:

Tough water-resistant material

High storage volume

Two water bottle pockets

Cons:

Bottom panel could be stronger

Lacking sternum strap or other added support

Heavily branded

3. Diadora Squadra Backpack

The Squadra Backpack from Diadora is pretty much perfect for soccer players of all ages, but the bag’s spacious and durable design offers useful features that work for most packing needs.

The main appeal of this bag over others is its front ventilated ball pocket, which can fit a soccer ball or basketball away from things that you want to keep clean.

It has two side compartments that can hold soccer cleats just as easily as a water bottle.

This version is 18 x 17 x 9 inches, and is specially designed to hold size 5 balls, but there is also a junior version of this pack for younger players.

The top compartment doesn’t offer much space, so don’t count on being able to stow a laptop or any large books. That pretty much makes this a bag for the field only.

But as far as other things you’d need to pack for a day on the field, the top compartment works fine.

Both versions have incredibly comfortable shoulder pads, which are padded and ergonomically shaped. The bag is fairly durable as well, with many buyers reporting multiple years of use out of their purchase. Unless you need a lot of space for assorted equipment, the Diadora Squadra is a winner.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Front vented ball pocket

Padded ergonomic straps

Low price tag

Cons:

Ball compartment eats up lots of potential book storage

Items in the side pockets can prevent a ball from fitting

4. Soccerware Drawstring Gym Bag

A fully loaded sports backpack can be a godsend if you carry a lot of gear, but if you tend to pack light to practices, then a large backpack can almost be a burden. If this applies to you, then this sackpack from Soccerware is a good compromise.

Drawstring bags are lightweight, durable, and big enough to carry most things you’d you need in a day. This bag is 19 x 16 inches, and has a 12.5L carry capacity, but there is also a slightly smaller kids version of this pack.

12.5L of storage space gives you just enough room to hold a full size ball, plus cleats or a water bottle in the two mesh side pockets. This is also a small zippered compartment at the front for your valuables.

Ultimately, this bag will carry your gym supplies or your school supplies with ease, but it can’t fit both. Furthermore, you wouldn’t want it to, as the small drawstring straps just aren’t comfortable over long periods of time.

But if you just need a lightweight extra bag, the Soccerware Drawstring Gym Bag is a solid pick.

Price: $19.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Enough space to hold a soccer ball or five textbooks

Extremely lightweight and durable

Waterproof and ventilated

Cons:

Drawstrings are not as comfortable as full backpacks

Limited carry capacity

5. Everest Gym Bag

One reason people might prefer a backpack over a duffel bag is that duffel bags usually have a limited number of compartments to organize your stuff.

The Everest Gym Bag is an exception to this, offering two zippered pouches, a water bottle holder, and two slip pockets to store shoes or wet gear.

The over the shoulder bag is 18 x 11.5 x 10.5 inches, which gives it a reasonable 32L storage volume. This is not even as large as the smallest size Adidas Defender II Duffel, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as those bags are freakishly huge.

On the contrary, you have more than enough room to fit a ball, a change of clothes, and whatever other gear you use in a week. Its contents will be kept safe and dry by its 600D polyester material, though the padding at the bag’s base is light.

The material is also thin enough that the bag doesn’t keep its shape when empty, which can be a negative for some. Personally, I have plenty of things that I never remove from my bag, so this is a fine pick overall.

Price: $19.50 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of external storage compartments

Lightweight and durable

Low price tag

Cons:

Base could be more padded

Limited carry capacity

Bag does not hold shape when empty

6. Nike Hoops Elite Max Air Team 2.0 Basketball Backpack

The Hoops Elite Max Air Team 2.0 from Nike is a unique bag whose most striking feature is a quad zip system that makes this bag’s large main compartment easier to get to than any other pack.

You can unzip either side of the bag individually, or simply unzip the top for a top loading shape. This video shows exactly how this works.

The main compartment is big enough to hold a standard basketball plus a couple of textbooks. It fills out most of the bag’s 13 x 21 x 9 inch dimensions (40L), though the bag also has two well-ventilated side pockets and a small zippered compartment on the top flap.

It even has a padded compartment for laptops up to 17 inches. The water resistant material is quite nice, but even better is the material used in the Max Air shoulder straps.

The shoulder straps are well-cushioned, and ergonomically shaped to provide maximum comfort. It’s hard to find something to criticize this bag for, other than the fact that its zippers can be a little finicky.

This minor grip aside, the Hoops Elite is a stylish and functional bag that can do it all.

Price: $58.99 and up

Pros:

Easy access quad zip system

Comfy padded shoulder straps

Large 40L carry capacity

Cons:

Zippers can be finicky

7. Fuel Top Load Sport Backpack

Fuel’s Top Load Sport Backpack might be a budget option that’s on sale for under $25, but it delivers just about everything you’d want out of a bag for either athletic or academic purposes.

This top-loading bag measures out to 8.5 x 12.5 x 19 inches, offering a total 33L of carry capacity.

Its main compartment is spacious and easy to pack with books or gear. Unfortunately, it isn’t large enough to hold a soccer ball or basketball inside.

However, the pack does have a padded laptop sleeve with easy side access, allowing you to store a 17.5-inch laptop. The bag also has a handy daisy chain and D-loop, which could be used with a net bag to carry a ball.

One downside of the pack is the lighter material they use, which is not likely to last as long as a high-end backpack.

Price: $22.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Spacious top loading main compartment

Large padded laptop sleeve

Low price tag

Cons:

Cannot hold a soccer ball or basketball

Made with weak material

8. Speedo Large Teamster Backpack

You might know them for their — ahem — aerodynamic swimwear, but Speedo actually makes everything an intrepid athlete might need, including a heavy-duty gym backpack.

The Large Teamster Backpack has a tough exterior shell with a water-resistant bottom that makes it perfect for rainy weather or the locker room, and a great arrangement of pockets for storage.

This water resistant bottom padding is even removable, and can double as a stadium seat cushion when needed.

True to its title, this pack has a 35L volume, with a handy top-load main compartment. This main pocket has a laptop sleeve that could easily handle most 17-inch laptops, plus a removable dirt bag to keep soiled gym clothes separate from your electronics.

The other pockets are much smaller, and only offer room for small valuables. The backpack has two tall water bottle pockets for storing bottles, which is always a huge plus for me.

The backpack straps are adequately cushioned, as is the back of the pack, but there are no additional support features for those who need them.

Just because it is built for swimmers doesn’t mean the Speedo Large Teamster Backpack won’t be perfect for you too. It is still a well-priced and good-looking pack that comes in a variety of colors.

You will get plenty of use out of it, even if you never take it to the pool.

Price: $40.77 and up

Pros:

Large opening makes it easy to pack and unpack

Tough and water resistant exterior

Included stadium seat allows you to sit comfortably anywhere

Cons:

Could use larger secondary pockets

Lacking sternum strap or other added support

9. Teton Sports Oasis Hydration Backpack

The lightweight and durable Teton Sports Oasis Hydration Backpack is more of a traditional hiking bag with its external clips and included hydration bladder, but there are plenty of field activities that will make you glad you have a water bottle built right into your bag.

This compact bag is 10 x 7 x 18.5 inches and offers 18L of storage space for your supplies. It is not shaped in a way that can easily carry balls or a laptop, but will carry smaller supplies and up to 2L of water in its hydration bladder.

Plus, there are plenty of straps and clips to attach external supplies. You get two deep mesh water bottle pockets, which seems a little redundant considering how easy it is to fill this pack up with water already.

This pack also has many features that help for camping, like a rain cover, a built-in emergency whistle, and a sternum strap. This is an easy choice if you are as easily won over by bells and whistles as I am.

Price: $36.54

Pros:

Included 2L hydration bladder

Lightweight and durable

Low price tag

Cons:

Could use more storage space

Not shaped to carry bulky objects

10. Athletico Baseball Bat Bag

Truthfully, the Athletico Baseball Bat Bag is not all that different from a normal backpack. The one feature that really sets it apart is a set of straps above its two water bottle pockets to hold down two baseball bats.

Then again, it also has a top loading main compartment large enough to hold a baseball helmet, batting gloves, cleats, a baseball cap, and a catching glove. The main compartment is where you would carry most of your stuff. Cleats and dirty clothes can go to the well ventilated subcompartment on the bottom.

The bag is made from 600D polyester, which withstands rips and tears from even the most abusive use. The bag is lacking a secure place to put valuables like your phone and wallet, as they risk getting lost in the larger main compartment.

Baseball players will immediately fall in love with this bag, but like the rest of our favorite bags, this could be a day to day bag for pretty much any need.

Price: $24.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Spacious top loading main compartment

Straps above water bottle pockets hold down baseball bats

Low price tag

Cons:

No small compartment for electronics

Total capacity could be larger

