Alexander Katchalov Arrested on Child Porn Charges

USA Gymnastics

A 21-year-old gymnast from Florida has been arrested and charged with position of child pornography in the latest scandal to rock the sport. Alexander Katchalov was taken into custody on January 30 by the Polk County Sheriff in Lakeland, Florida, just outside of Tampa. Katchalov is a coach at Elite World Gymnastics Training Complex in the town. In total, Katchalov is charged with 22 counts of child pornography and is being held at Polk County Jail. Additional charges are pending in the case.

WFLA reports that detectives found 21 videos and images of boys and girls “being sexually battered or displayed in a lewd manner.” The station says that Katchalov has admitted to downloading child pornography and has been doing so since 2011. The suspect has also said that he never abused a child and that he thought he had his problem under control. The children in question were between the ages of 3 and 12 years old.

21 yr old gymnastics coach arrested on child porn. pic.twitter.com/gJHYkq3sIg — Josh Cascio Fox13 (@joshcascio) January 31, 2018

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the media that Katchalov coached children between the ages of 3 and 15. According to the gym’s website, it is operated by Katchalov’s parents, Misha and Irina. The Fox Tampa Bay report says that detectives found “thousands and thousands” of files related to child pornography, some of the devices for downloading were located at the training complex.

Sheriff Judd told the media that detectives do not believe that Katchalov abused children or created child pornography himself. Judd said, “We know those that download and engage in child porn, both still photographs and videos, have a proclivity to or are subject to abusing children. There’s absolutely no evidence Alexander has done that at this time. But there are a lot of people who do business here and they have very young children down to three years of age… We want to make sure we don’t miss anything at all… If a child has ever come home and said he or she was inappropriately touched, we want to know about it.”

The WFLA report includes the information that Katchalov told authorities that he would go online posing as a teenager in attempts to solicit child pornography. According to Fox Tampa Bay, the sheriff’s department were led to Katchalov thanks to a tip.

Katchalov’s profile at the U.S. Gymnastics website says that he has appeared in competitions as far away as Sofia, Bulgaria. His program was in trampoline and tumbling. Katchalov last appeared in a competition in Utah in 2015. On his Facebook page, Katchalov says that he also works at a 2Infinity Extreme Air Sports facility in Lakeland, starting in the job in September 2016. That same month, Katchalov said he was in a relationship, though in his about section, Katchalov says he’s single. In his bio, Katchalov says that was home schooled.