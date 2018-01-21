Super Bowl 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

The 2018 Super Bowl will take place Sunday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Super Bowl LII is the technical name of the big game in keeping with the NFL’s tradition of using Roman numerals, as this year marks the 52nd edition of the big game. Minneapolis, Minnesota will host this year’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. The stadium opened in 2016, and seats 66,200 people.

The Super Bowl matchup will be determined by the January 21 playoff games. The Jaguars take on the Patriots in the AFC Championship, while the Vikings take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship. The winners will square off in the 2018 Super Bowl two weeks from Championship Sunday.

Three of those four teams are looking for their first Super Bowl victory. Jacksonville is the only team of the four remaining squads who has not at least played in a Super Bowl.

Here are the details on the 2018 Super Bowl.

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota Will Host Super Bowl 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium

The NFL has traditionally avoided cold weather locales for the Super Bowl, but have made a few exceptions in recent years including making Minnesota the host of Super Bowl 52. The recently built stadium opened in 2016 featuring a unique glass design inspired by the shapes of ice found in the Mississippi River. According to Architectural Digest, the new stadium cost $1.1 billion to build.

You may remember the Metrodome, the Vikings previous home, had major issues after the roof collapsed during a storm.



While U.S. Bank Stadium is covered, it does not look like a traditional domed stadium. John Hutchings, principal architect at HKS, spoke with Architectural Digest about the unique shape of the new roof.

“We noticed that centuries ago, they had very steep roofs to assist in getting the snow off the roof,” Hutchings told Architectural Digest. “So we implemented that design in our structure, and by doing so, we were actually able to have less steel tonnage in the roof than we had expected.”

2. Justin Timberlake Headlines the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake is no stranger to Super Bowl halftime performances, but 2018 marks his first Super Bowl halftime as a solo act. According to E Online, Timberlake performed as part of the group ‘N Sync in 2001 and alongside Janet Jackson in 2004.

Timberlake spoke wtih E Online about what fans can expect to see during this year’s performance.

“I believe it’s also the place where there’s nothing wrong with giving people what they want,” Timberlake told E Online. “My biggest challenge is what is my fingerprint on that show come February 4th. It’s going to go by quick.”

Pink will sing the national anthem prior to the game. Timberlake follows Lady Gaga’s 2017 performance in the Super Bowl LI halftime.

3. The Face Value Price of Super Bowl LII Tickets Range From $950 to $5,000

Yahoo Sports reported Super Bowl 2018 tickets will start at $950 for the cheapest tickets while club seats are $5,000 a piece. These are the face value prices of tickets, and the secondary market for seats is likely to be a lot higher. This is especially true if the Vikings can pull off the rare feat of playing in a Super Bowl at home. If Minnesota makes the Super Bowl, ticket prices will sky rocket. Yahoo Sports estimates tickets would go for as much as six times the face value price if the Vikings can defeat the Eagles to advance to the big game.

Ticket prices in many of the sections are higher for the Super Bowl than it is for the entire Vikings season ticket package. Yahoo Sports details the club seating pricing and layout.

Delta Sky360 Club seats behind the NFC sideline – comprised of five premium lower bowl sections between the 20-yard lines – have a face value of $5,000 per seat. This swath of tickets typically falls into the hands of super VIPs such as the biggest league sponsors, family of high ranking executives and celebrities. To put that price in perspective, one Vikings season ticket (encompassing 10 games) in this area costs $4,000 per year. That’s $1,000 less than the face price of one Super Bowl ticket in the same section.

4. NBC Will Televise Super Bowl 2018 With a 6:30 p.m. Eastern Kickoff

NBC will have the unique opportunity of broadcasting the Super Bowl, then four days later kicking off the Winter Olympics. Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth are expected to be in the booth to call the game. According to the Star Tribune, Mike Tirico will be in South Korea for the Winter Olympics rather than in Minneapolis for the big game.

NBC producer Jim Bell spoke with the Star Tribune about the network’s plan to capitalize on the opportunity.

“It is an unusual platform to get to promote the Olympics during the Super Bowl,” Bell told the Star Tribune. “We are still making our plans for that, but it’s safe to say that if you are watching the Super Bowl, you’ll know that the Olympics are coming up a few days later.”

NBC’s pre-game coverage begins at 1 p.m. Eastern, and will run until kickoff.

5. The Vikings Could Become the First NFL Team to Play in a Super Bowl at Their Home Stadium

This year marks the 52nd edition of the Super Bowl, and no team has ever played in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. If the Vikings can defeat the Eagles, Minnesota would become the first team in NFL history to play in their home stadium. Two other teams have come close as ESPN.com explains.

No team has ever played in the big game on its home field. According to ESPN Stats and Information, the closest any team has gotten was the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, who played in Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. Five years earlier, the Los Angeles Rams played Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl.

The Vikings already made history by becoming the first team to make a conference title game in the same year they are hosting the Super Bowl. Stefon Diggs miraculous catch against the Saints has some fans thinking the Vikings are a team of destiny that will make history.