Abigail Ottinger Says Kareem Hunt ‘Shoved & Pushed’ Her

Getty

An Ohio coed says Kansas Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt “shoved and pushed” her after a night of bar hopping in Cleveland while he calls her the aggressor saying she called him the N-word. The incident occurred at the Metropolitan Hotel in the downtown area of the city in the early hours of February 10, reports Cleveland.com. Abigail Ottinger, 19, told officers that Hunt “shoved and pushed” outside of what Cleveland.com calls Hunts “hotel apartment.” Although another woman who was with the party, says that Ottinger assaulted her. The website says that there are two police report, one says Ottinger is a victim, another has her as the aggressor. No arrests have been made in the case.

The same report gives Ottinger as a Kent State University who says she was on a party bus with a friend, Hunt and his party. At the end of the night, Ottinger went back to Hunt’s hotel.

TMZ reports that Ottinger was asked to leave the hotel by another man in Hunt’s party. After refusing to leave, the gossip site says that Ottinger “began calling him and Hunt the N-word and specifically she stated, “F*** you n*****. You ain’t s***.” That report also says that Ottinger punched one of Hunt’s female friends who had been trying to cool down the altercation.

The TMZ report includes Ottinger’s account which says that she was asked to leave the party because she didn’t want to hook-up with one of Hunt’s friends. Ottinger says she couldn’t afford to get home to Kent State so she sat outside the hotel. That’s when Hunt came outside and “shoved and pushed” her in an attempt to get her to leave.

Kareem Hunt is a native of Ohio, first making his name as a star running back at South High School and the University of Toledo. Hunt was then drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft, becoming the sixth running back to be selected that year. In his first season, Hunt was named as the team’s starting running back where he managed 1,372 rushing yards.