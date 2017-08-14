Top 5 Best Women’s Golf Clubs: Cheap Sets for Beginners 2018

Are you new to golf and not ready to plunk down $1,000 for a set of clubs? That’s OK. There are plenty of complete beginner golf clubs sets for cheap on the market today.

Whether you’re a newbie or just play from time to time, you don’t need to spend an exorbitant amount of money to furnish your golf bag. You can find sets — complete with drivers, woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, putters, and bags — for $200 and under. And they’re perfect for beginners. As a new player you don’t need advanced clubs like the pros use. You need clubs that are made for the beginner — those that offer extra forgiveness on off-center hits, those that help you get underneath the golf ball for easy launch, and those that will promote game improvement.

Browse a wider selection of women’s golf club sets for beginners if you can’t find what you’re looking for below. But keep reading to see some of the more popular inexpensive complete women’s sets available right now and check out our post on the best golf club sets for men here.

1. Callaway Women’s Strata Complete Golf Set (11-Piece)

No list about golf clubs would be complete without a set of Callaway’s. Callaway has always been known for making high-quality clubs, including for the beginning golfer. The Strata Complete Set is perfect for a new player as it includes a driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, sand wedge, and putter. As a beginner you don’t need a bag the entire repertoire of clubs as your disposal — USGA rules allow you to carry up to 14 clubs. And all 7 of the Strata clubs were designed to help build confidence and consistency in your game. The driver features a large sweet spot and the cavity back irons are perimeter weighted all of which provide extra forgiveness and control on off-center shots, something golfers of all skill levels could use. The mallet-style putter features a T-Style alignment to aid in accuracy on the greens. You’ll also get a lightweight stand bag with plenty of storage and three headcovers (driver, wood, and hybrid).

The Strata golf clubs also comes in a 14-piece combination and 16-piece sets. Check out the 14-piece Strata set and learn more about the 16-piece set here. Both sets include more clubs, including extra irons and a pitching wedge.

Price: $223.39 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes a sand wedge

Cavity back irons for extra forgiveness

Comes with 3 headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid

Cons:

Doesn’t include a pitching wedge

Less clubs than the other Strata sets

2. Wilson Golf Women’s 2017 Ultra Package Set

The Ultra Package Set from Wilson Golf is new for 2017 and were designed to help you get easy launch and extra distance, two things many new players struggle to achieve. The oversized 14 degree driver features a large sweet spot and a lightweight, graphite shaft for faster swing speeds. A faster swing results in more distance and the larger sweet spot will help you keep the ball in the fairway on off-center hits. The hybrid club will be much simpler to hit than a low iron like a 4 or 5.

The set comes with 6 through 9 irons and a pitching wedge, each boasting a cavity back with low center of gravity to make getting the ball launched into the air much less challenging. Also featuring a heel/toe weighted putter, a lightweight cart bag, and headcovers, the 2017 Ultra Package Golf Club Set is also a bargain at just under $200.

Price: $198.82

Pros:

Designed to provide easy launch and extra distance

Irons feature large sweet spot and cavity back

Price

Cons:

No sand wedge included

This particular set is for right-handers only

3. Palm Springs Golf Visa Lady Graphite Hybrid Club Set & Stand Bag

Palm Springs Golf probably isn’t as well known the aforementioned Callaway and Wilson, but their Visa Lady Graphite Hybrid Club Set has everything a new golfer needs at a competitive price. The set with a total of 11 clubs, so there are more than enough options to choose from. The oversized 460cc driver (largest allowed for legal play) has a massive sweet spot, so you’ll get more consistent — and longer — drives. The 15 degree fairway wood has a low profile, enabling you to get easier launch on your shots, and the two hybrids (18 and 21 degrees) are easy-to-hit for launch and distance, much more so than the low irons they replace — the 3 and 4 irons.

The Visa Lady Set also comes with a 5 iron through pitching wedge, all with cavity back designs, which creates a higher moment of inertia and lower center of gravity for extra forgiveness. All clubs are fitted with lightweight graphite shafts to promote quicker swing speed, and thus more distance. Along with the a putter, you’ll receive headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrids, and a lightweight stand bag with plenty of storage and dual-strap carrying system.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Comes with 2 easy-to-hit hybrids

Very light to promote faster club and swing speed

Stand bag includes rain cover

Cons:

This is a right-handed set only

Some users felt the clubs weren’t very durable

4. Confidence Golf Lady Power Hybrid Club Set & Stand Bag

The name says is it all — Confidence. Something a lot of new golfers lack. It’s a tough sport. But the Lady Power Hybrid Club Set & Stand Bag from Confidence Golf does their best to help you gain more trust in your game. It’s got all the clubs a beginner needs to build consistency and stability on the course. A 12 degree driver and a 24 degree hybrid are easy-to-hit clubs that will give you the ball launch and distance, things new players sometimes struggle to achieve.

The irons — 6 iron through pitching wedge — will provide excellent forgiveness thanks to the cavity back design. The set also comes with a semi-mallet style putter with alignments bars designed to help with accuracy on the greens. The lightweight stand bag provides plenty of storage for all your golf accessories and features two all-weather grips for easy carrying and transport in all conditions.

Price: $185.00 (plus $11.95 shipping)

Pros:

12 degree oversized driver for easier launch

Semi-mallet hybrid putter with clear alignment lines

Lightweight stand bag with all-weather grips for easy carrying

Cons:

Sand wedge not included

Some golfers might want more than the 8 clubs that are included

5. Pinemeadow Golf Women’s Nitrix Pro Set Driver

Pinemeadow Golf’s Women’s Nitrix Pro Set Driver is a perfect batch of clubs for the beginner. You’ll get an oversized driver and 3 wood equipped with lightweight graphite shafts for faster club head speeds and swings, which will result in greater distance. There’s also a 24 degree hybrid, which is designed to be easier to hit than low irons and will help you get easier launch thanks to the low profile.

The set doesn’t include a traditional 6 or 7 iron, but combines the two into a forgiving, hybrid iron. You’ll also receive 8 and 9 irons and a pitching, all of which are cavity back to aid in launch and consistency on miss-hits. Along with a putter, Pinemeadow’s product offers a lightweight stand bag with a dual-strap carrying system and headcovers for the driver and 3 wood.

Price: From $192.73

Pros:

Cavity back wide sole irons

Includes a hybrid 6/7 iron

Perfect for the beginning golfer

Cons:

Only available in right hand

No sand wedge included

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.