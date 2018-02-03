Bill Belichick’s Ex Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter/Suffield Academy

Bill Belichick, the legendary Patriots’ coach, has had only one wife during his lifetime: His ex wife, Debby Clarke Belichick, who is the mother of his three children.

With the Patriots in the Super Bowl again, attention has fallen on Belichick’s family. Bill Belichick does have a current girlfriend named Linda Holliday. His ex wife Debby Belichick was his high school sweetheart, and she runs an interior design firm in Massachusetts. The three children of Debby and Bill Belichick have gone on to successful coaching careers of their own.

1. Debby Clarke Belichick Runs an Interior Design Firm Focused on Tile & Stone

After her divorce, Debby, along with a female friend, opened The Art of Tile & Stone, “a new tile store in Wellesley that offers everything from design to installation of new stone,” reported The Boston Herald. The story’s headline reads “Mrs. Belichick moves on.”

According to the Boston Herald, Debby opened the store with Paige Yates, a local realtor. On Facebook, most of Debby’s posts revolve around completed projects for that store. Debby also posted about being involved in the Boston Marathon for the Bill Belichick Foundation, writing in the Facebook status, “this girl keeps life moving in a positive way!”

In one 2011 post, she wrote, “We just received a beautiful sample with glitter grout on glass. What a difference!” The company’s Facebook page profile reads, “When you step into the Art of Tile and Stone, you step into a warm and welcoming atmosphere where tile and stone meets chic art gallery. Here you can browse, while sipping coffee or tea, marveling at the rich palette of colors and textures.” You can see photos of Debby and Paige here.

2. Bill Belichick Was Caught Up in a Scandal Shortly After He & Debby Divorced

Bill Belichick’s marriage ended up in the tabloids shortly after he and Debby divorced. The couple divorced in 2006. According to Boston.com, “the husband of a former New York Giants receptionist alleged in a divorce case that his wife had been involved for several years with Belichick and had received hundreds of thousands of dollars of support from him. Belichick never publicly addressed the matter, which was resolved without him appearing in court.”

The newspaper reported that “a New Jersey judge granted a motion in a divorce case that will allow lawyers for Vincent Shenocca to question Belichick about his involvement with Sharon Shenocca, whom Belichick met in the 1980s when she was a receptionist for the New York Giants and he was the defensive coordinator.”

According to the New York Post, Belichick was accused in court papers of sending Shenocca “envelopes stuffed with cash and buying a secret $2.2 million Park Slope town house for her use.”

3. All Three of Debby & Bill’s Children Are Coaches

Good luck to scouting assistant Brian Belichick'11 and the entire @Patriots organization as they head to Super Bowl LI. #suffieldforlife pic.twitter.com/e3qlPOFuL8 — Suffield Academy (@SuffieldAcademy) January 29, 2017

The Belichick children – Amanda, Stephen, and Brian – all ended up playing lacrosse in college. Amanda and Stephen “played lacrosse at UMass and Rutgers respectively” and Brian played at Trinity College in Connecticut, Boston.com reports. See a photo of Debby with the couple’s son Stephen and his wife, Jennifer, here.

Stephen Belichick is now the Patriots’ safeties coach. Debby and Bill’s youngest son, Brian, who attended Trinity College where he also played lacrosse, was hired as a scouting assistant for the Patriots and is now a coach as well. Amanda Belichick is a college lacrosse coach. According to The Providence Journal, Brian Belichick has risen steadily through the ranks of pro football, and, this year, he was promoted “to coaching assistant where he worked with the defensive coaches.”

In 2011, when Brian graduated from Suffield Academy in Suffield, Conn., Bill Belichick delivered the commencement address.

4. Debby Has Been Involved in Charity Work & She & Bill Were High School Sweethearts

According to Boston.com, Debby and Bill Belichick were high school sweethearts.

Over the years, Debby has used her fortune to give back. In 2011, according to Boston.com, “Debby Belichick, ex-wife of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, joined AccesSportAmerica founder Ross Lilley and a few hundred others at the nonprofit’s annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta on the Charles River.” The newspaper described the event as a fund-raiser for a group providing “children and adults living with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports.”

In 2016, The Boston Herald photographed “Bill Belichick, his ex-wife, Debby, son Steve and Steve’s fiancee, Jennifer Schmitt, picking up the ’Sconset Trust Lourie Family Preservation Award for ‘the restoration and preservation of La Petite Cottage’ on Nantucket.”

5. Bill Belichick Has a Girlfriend Named Linda Holliday

Bill Belichick has romantically moved on to girlfriend, Linda Holliday. According to TMZ, Linda is anything but understated. She “will be wearing a special blazer with her BF’s last name spelled out across the back and his initials on the arm. We’re told the blazer has 3,500 crystals that were all hand-placed, one-by-one” to the Super Bowl.

