Karin Kildow, Lindsey Vonn’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olympian Lindsey Vonn’s sister Karin has appeared with the ski racer at public events. Karin got some screen time at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang when the cameras cut to her on February 20 as her sister was about to race and shortly after Lindsey learned she wouldn’t win the gold or silver.

There are actually three sisters, and all are blonde and beautiful; EOnline referred to them as the “blonde trio” in one article. Vonn’s athletic talent and appearances in South Korea have a lot of people wondering more about her family, and, especially, her two sisters. Karin posted photos on Instagram from South Korea. “Love this place with all my heart and Seoul,” she captioned one of them. The third sister’s name is Laura Kildow.

1. The Sisters Were in a Photo Shoot Together

Vonn’s two sisters are named Karin and Laura Kildow. The sisters posed together for photographs in Miami in August. “The blond trio worked with photographer Michael Muller for the piece,” wrote EOnline, which quoted Muller as raving about Vonn’s sisters.

“The sisters were amazing,” he told the entertainment network. “They’re very supportive and fun to work with.” Here’s a photo of the three sisters together:

Lindsey’s sister Karin has given her shout outs on Instagram, writing as the Olympics kicked off, “It’s hard not to squint when your standing next to a star ⭐️ Love you Lindsey no matter what happens!” She also wrote, “USA! USA! USA! (@lindseyvonn cheering section coming in strong).”

2. Karin Kildow Was Once Called Lindsey Vonn’s ‘Smoking Hot Sister’

Lindsey Vonn is no slouch herself in the looks department, but the New York news media had a field day when it discovered she had a beautiful sister. The New York Post’s Page Six Gossip page reported that Vonn had a “smoking hot sister” – Karin.

According to Page Six, “the Olympic skier brought her sister Karin Kildow to an ESPYs event in Hollywood, California.” That was in 2015. The sisters also went together to a Sports Illustrated party. AOL reported that Karin was Lindsey’s date for the evening, noting, “Good looks definitely run in the Vonn family because Lindsey’s sister, Karin Kildow, looked just as stunning in a patterned mini dress with a deep-V neckline.”

3. Karin Kildow Has Worked in Marketing for Red Bull

Karin Kildow also has a successful career. “She’s a successful field marketing specialist for Red Bull and has been with the company for five years,” reported Page Six.

On LinkedIn, Karin says that she is a senior social media strategist for Red Bull. “Responsible for overseeing the holistic strategy of how new content is created across the Red Bull media network and then leveraged across all owned global @redbull social channels,” she wrote on the profile. Among her duties: “Determine social storytelling priorities and objectives based on overall business goals, target consumer behavior, and industry trends.”

In part, she focuses on telling the stories of athletes. “Helping tell Red Bull stories through the social voice of professional athletes, artists, and 3rd party influencers,” the page reads. The LinkedIn site also says that Karin is a “founding member of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. A non-profit organization committed to empowering and inspiring female youth to achieve their dreams by overcoming obstacles and improving self esteem.”

4. Lindsey Vonn Has Four Siblings, Including Three Who Are Triplets

Laura and Karin Kildow are only two of the four siblings of Lindsey Vonn. She has four siblings, Karin, Reed, Dylan, and Laura. Vonn has discussed how her parents and siblings moved to Vail, Colorado so she could pursue her career on the slopes. “It was hard for them. Vail’s a really tight community. There aren’t that many kids there. It wasn’t an easy adjustment,” Vonn told Sports Illustrated. Here’s a photo of Laura:

According to SI, Reed, Dylan and Laura are triplets. Lindsey’s father, Alan, told Sports Illustrated that he didn’t think the move to Vail was much of a hardship. “Living in Vail is not a sacrifice,” he said to the magazine. “Vail is where the world comes to enjoy a good time. I don’t think there was any sacrifice. Her brothers and sisters were all members of Ski Club Vail, one of the finest in the country. No, it was a wonderful adventure that I think everybody enjoyed.”

Laura Kildow has a blog that she titled, “Two sisters on the road, traveling on the World Cup circuit. One, an aspiring writer, and the other, a World Champion skier. The documentation of the ups and downs of being the greatest female skier of all time: Lindsey Vonn.” The most recent post is from 2014, though. It starts, “As Lindsey takes a moment of pause to figure out her next steps towards the future, I will take a pause to reflect on one of our past adventures. As the ski season goes on without Lindsey, I know it’s hard for her to imagine a life without skiing. That’s why I want to remember a place far from any chairlifts or snow: Venice, Italy.”

5. Karin Is a College Graduate

According to her LinkedIn page, Karin received a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego in Communication, Psychology and Marketing in 2011. She was involved in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars Honors List Kappa Kappa Gamma.

She also attended the Florence University of the Arts in 2010, where she was involved in “Art History, Intercultural Communication, Italian.” She studied abroad at ITESO – Universidad Jesuita de Guadalajara.