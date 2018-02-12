Lindsey Vonn Not Competing in Giant Slalom: When Will She Be on TV?

Lindsey Vonn is in PyeongChang, South Korea, and is hoping to medal in three competitions, the super-G, downhill, and combined. Over the course of her career, Vonn has won World Cup races in all five skiing events (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom, and combined). According to CBS Sports, she is only one of six women to ever do so.
And while Vonn has been laser-focused on her training and might be in excellent shape, she won’t be competing in every discipline in the 2018 Winter Games. Vonn took some time to think about her options and has ultimately decided against competing in the giant slalom.
After suffering a season-ending knee injury that forced her to withdraw from the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Vonn doesn’t want to push it. Vonn tore her ACL in 2013, and needed to undergo surgery following months of rehab. While Vonn’s knee has healed completely, she is still very cautions; to this day, she still ices her knee after every workout.
Additionally, the 33-year-old athlete doesn’t feel as though she’d be in medal contention in the event, so she has decided that it’s not worth it, according to CBS North Carolina.
The 2018 Winter Games will likely be the last time that you will see Vonn compete on an Olympic stage. She has said that she plans to retire in two years time, two years before the 2022 Games.
“I want to end on a high note. I really want to put an exclamation point on my career,” Vonn said.
“I obviously have been waiting a very long time for these Olympics. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs since Vancouver, but I feel like I’m coming into these Olympics on a hot streak. I am skiing exceptionally well; I have a lot of confidence,” Vonn said during a press conference on Friday. “Because of the schedule and because it’s my last Olympics, it’s very important to me to attend and I’m going to get as much of the Olympic experience in these next two weeks as possible,” she added.
Vonn’s knee shouldn’t cause her any issues in the super-G, downhill, or the combined. She says that she has been waiting a long time for her return — and she is ready to go. This is undoubtedly an exciting time for her.
“Eight years has been a very long time,” she told the Associated Press. “Obviously, I was very … disappointed and devastated and frustrated that I missed Sochi. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I’m ready,” she added.
For those wanting to see Vonn compete, you will have to wait a few more days. She is not scheduled to hit the slopes until Friday, February 16.
The Women’s Super-G Final will air at 9 p.m. Eastern on February 16. On Sunday, February 18 and 19, training for the Women’s Downhill will take place. The Final in Women’s Downhill will air at 9 p.m. Eastern on February 20.
Vonn will then ski in the Women’s Combined on Thursday, February. 22 and Friday, February 23. Both will air on television at 9 p.m. Eastern.
