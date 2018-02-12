Lindsey Vonn Not Competing in Giant Slalom: When Will She Be on TV?

Getty

Lindsey Vonn is in PyeongChang, South Korea, and is hoping to medal in three competitions, the super-G, downhill, and combined. Over the course of her career, Vonn has won World Cup races in all five skiing events (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom, and combined). According to CBS Sports, she is only one of six women to ever do so.

And while Vonn has been laser-focused on her training and might be in excellent shape, she won’t be competing in every discipline in the 2018 Winter Games. Vonn took some time to think about her options and has ultimately decided against competing in the giant slalom.

After suffering a season-ending knee injury that forced her to withdraw from the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Vonn doesn’t want to push it. Vonn tore her ACL in 2013, and needed to undergo surgery following months of rehab. While Vonn’s knee has healed completely, she is still very cautions; to this day, she still ices her knee after every workout.

Additionally, the 33-year-old athlete doesn’t feel as though she’d be in medal contention in the event, so she has decided that it’s not worth it, according to CBS North Carolina.

The 2018 Winter Games will likely be the last time that you will see Vonn compete on an Olympic stage. She has said that she plans to retire in two years time, two years before the 2022 Games.