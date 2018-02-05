LIVE STREAM: Watch Nick Foles in the Walt Disney World Parade

Getty

Nick Foles has arrived in Orlando, Florida, and will take part in a parade at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park at 3:05 p.m. Eastern this afternoon.

Following their Super Bowl LII win, MVP Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles will be honored in front of thousands of fans. He will be onboard a float that will roll down Main Street USA, an annual tradition following the Super Bowl.

If you aren’t in the Orlando area and can’t get to Magic Kingdom to watch Foles in the parade, you will be able to watch it online.

Disney Parks Blog will be airing a live stream of the parade, which you can watch right here:

The site will also be posting exclusive photos and videos from the event.

“Once he arrives at Walt Disney World Resort, we will pay tribute to him and the Eagles with a magical celebration at Magic Kingdom Park on Monday. Foles will be the star of a hero’s parade down Main Street, U.S.A., with popular Disney characters, festive music and lots of confetti. Afterwards, he will enjoy some fun time in the park, experiencing some of Walt Disney World Resort’s signature attractions,” Walt Disney World’s Sports Media Director Darrell Fry wrote on this morning’s blog post.

Just after being crowned champions, Foles, his wife Tori, and their daughter, Lily, were on the field at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, celebrating when he looked into a camera and said those five iconic words: “I’m going to Disney World.”

You can watch Foles deliver the classic line in the video below.

Fans have already been lining the streets, trying to get the best spot to watch the celebration.

It is unknown if Foles will bring his family on the parade float with him, but it’s not uncommon for NFL players taking part in the parade to bring their families to spend the day at the theme park. Although Foles’ daughter is only 8 months old, it’s possible that the Foles family will enjoy some time with The Mouse, perhaps just walking around and taking some photos.

Lily Foles pretty much stole the post-game show on Sunday night, as the she played with the microphone that had been placed in front of her dad. She looked adorable in her little NFL denim jacket, her green bow headband, and her pink headphones. Lily might be too young to know what’s going on, but these are memories that the Foles family is going to cherish for years to come.

After Foles is done celebrating his team’s victory in Walt Disney World, he will be heading back to Philadelphia to join his teammates for another parade, this time down Broad Street.

The Eagles parade will take place on Thursday, February 8, at 11 a.m. Eastern. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Street, and will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This will be the first championship parade in Philadelphia in almost ten years. The last time the city celebrated a championship was when the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008.