Philadelphia Eagles Parade: Date & Time for Super Bowl Celebration

The first Super Bowl win in Eagles franchise history deserves a celebration. While a date has not been officially set, fans can expect a parade between Tuesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 8. The City of Philadelphia tweeted that an official announcement will not be made until Monday, February 5.

The City of Philadelphia congratulates the @Eagles on their Super Bowl win! Details about a parade will be released tomorrow. #FlyEaglesFly #FlyPhillyFly pic.twitter.com/aWfLYA4TKl — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 5, 2018

As of now, Wednesday, February 7 is the favorite for the celebration. Here is what we know so far on the parade details courtesy of CrossingBroad.com.

Dates ranging from Tuesday to Thursday have been discussed, but city and event planners have been leaning towards a Wednesday, February 7 date since mid-January. Possible parade routes include a start at Broad and Pattison (with perhaps an event at the Wells Fargo Center), with a trip up Broad Street, around City Hall, before ultimately finishing on the Ben Franklin Parkway in front of the Art Museum. Nothing is set in stone, however, and these details could change.

NFL Network typically televises the parade each year allowing fans from all over the country to watch the festivities. Philadelphia Influencer’s Sean Brace reported the parade is expected to start at the stadiums, and end at the art museum. Brace also reported the parade is expected to be on Wednesday.

Interesting… I'm hearing (parade) will START at stadiums, end up at Art Museum. Again… I never believed Tuesday, I'm told Wednesday. #SuperBowl52 #Eagles @PHL_Influencer — PhillyInfluencer.com (@Sean_Brace) February 2, 2018

The Philadelphia schools tweeted out a reminder that school will be in session as scheduled on Monday.

School District of Philadelphia schools are open on Monday as regularly scheduled. We will make any potential announcements, on Monday, regarding a parade should the Eagles win the Super Bowl but until then E A G L E S – EAGLES!! #FlyEaglesFly #PHLed — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 4, 2018

This will mark the first championship parade in Philly in almost a decade. The last time the city had a championship parade was when the Phillies won the World Series in 2008. Here’s some highlights of the Phillies 2008 celebratory parade through Philly.



The Eagles won the Super Bowl despite being an underdog in all three of their postseason games. Philadelphia lost Carson Wentz towards the end of the regular season, and Nick Foles filled in admirably in Wentz’s absence. Foles threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP. Foles followed up his impressive NFC Championship performance of 352 yards and three touchdowns with an MVP performance in Minnesota.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Bud Light will be giving fans who are 21 and over free beer at bars along the parade route.

BREAKING: Bud Light says it will come through with promise. Representatives will be at taverns along the Eagles parade route to give each fan, 21 and older, a free Bud Light. Philly. Philly. pic.twitter.com/QUzlPukvYL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

Bud Light statement, after saying each Eagles fan, 21 and older, will be entitled for a free beer at bars along the parade route. pic.twitter.com/tjcKdyYZRb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released this statement following the Eagles win along with a note that the parade details would be released on February 5.

For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we’ve dreamed of. The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, and they’ve brought tremendous joy to hundreds of thousands throughout the City and region. They consistently wowed us with their dynamic play and relentless pursuit of victory. Their ‘Next Man Up’ mentality when injuries arose was inspiring to anyone who has ever faced a setback, as was their willingness to embrace the role of underdogs. They looked another storied football franchise in the eyes, and never blinked… To the fans: I have long felt that our City’s professional and collegiate sports teams bring Philadelphians together, regardless of race, income, neighborhood or gender, and that was never more true than during the Eagles’ brilliant season. We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs. I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.

Here’s a look at some of the best videos of Eagles fans celebrating the Super Bowl victory.

Eagles fans on way to city center (📷 by @KevinCrowley21) pic.twitter.com/4MtPEuItdV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

Eagles fans are legit climbing the gates of City Hall and shooting off fireworks in downtown Philly. pic.twitter.com/C6eh7qjPke — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 5, 2018

"We are the champions!" – Eagles fans pic.twitter.com/vUpNPCdXwB — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

Eagles fans: 1 Oiled poles: 0 pic.twitter.com/4Iih9ieDUu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2018