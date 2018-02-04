Singer Pink Has the Flu: Is She Still Performing or Lip Syncing at the Super Bowl?

Getty

The singer Pink has been scheduled to deliver a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at tonight’s 2018 Super Bowl. Unfortunately, she’s been having issues with an illness. Pink has contracted the flu and has had difficulties in rehearsals for the big event. It’s uncertain if Pink will be able to sing the national anthem without help. Will she be able to pull through? Will she have to lip sync? Or, could she be replaced?

We’re thinking that Pink will try to carry out the best performance she can, in light of the Instagram post she made today. With the below photo, Pink wrote, “Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are.”

She continued, “I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit.” Apparently, Mom Pink caught the flu from her two kids, 6-year-old Willow and 1-year-old Jameson.

According to CBS News, Pink performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert and had to skip out on certain lyrics and songs because of the condition of her voice right now. Pink reportedly told the crowd, “I’m not going to sound like (crap) all night because you guys are going to help me. We’re going to rock the (expletive) out and have a good time.” With some songs, Pink had audience members chime in with their own voices.

TMZ reported that when Pink tried to make it through her national anthem rehearsals on Thursday night, things did not go well. According to TMZ’s sources, “P!nk had a really tough time making it through her rehearsal Thursday night. We’re told it didn’t go smoothly … and everyone involved didn’t feel good when it was over.” Those who have performed the national anthem in the past include Beyonce, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, Neil Diamond, Mariah Carey, and Cher, as reported by ABC News.

Tonight’s other performers include Justin Timberlake and Leslie Odom Jr. Timberlake is this year’s headlining performer for halftime, while Odom is set to deliver a rendition of “America the Beautiful”, with the help of a St. Paul choir. Odom’s performance will air just ahead of the big game, as will Pink’s.