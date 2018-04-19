A-Rod’s Nephew, Norberto Susini, Was Kidnapped, Suspects Caught

Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, Norberto Susini, was kidnapped in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 18, after a car sales deal went wrong, the New York Post reports.

The 29-year-old Susini plays minor league baseball, but sells high-end cars as his side job. According to the report, Susini met up with Lamin Vucetovic and Anthony Gilkes — two men who were interested in buying a Lamborghini. The three guys were trying to negotiate a deal and ended up at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square to work out the details.

“Once they got there, Vucetovic tried to pump the brakes on the deal, sources say. He demanded Susini return a $30,000 deposit he put down on the $600,000 ride, and then Vucetovic and Gilkes allegedly held Susini against his will inside the hotel room, according to sources.”

Vucetovic and Gilkes reached out to Susini’s “business partners” and “demanded a ransom,” but their request was denied. The police were called and Vucetovic and Gilkes were promptly taken into custody.

Susini started his baseball career with the Seattle Mariners organization back in 2010. Perhaps following in his uncle’s footsteps (Rodriquez played for the Mariners from 1993 – 2000). Susini played for the team’s minor league division, joining the Arizona League Mariners.

Two years later, he signed a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins. In 2017, he was on the roster of the Dominican Republic National Team. He has not signed a deal to join the majors and is currently a free agent.