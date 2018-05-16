Best Push Up Handles: Top 10 Bars for Wrist Pain 2018

When you’re talking about exercise and mention “push ups,” there’s a good chance you’ll get eyes rolls or a return comment such “I HATE PUSH UPS!” Let’s face it, they aren’t the most exciting or easiest exercise in the world. Especially if you’re someone who suffers from wrist pain. Traditional push ups, when your hands are flat on the ground, can be boring and difficult, while causing discomfort for those with arm injuries. But they don’t have to.

If you do have wrist pain and are interested in learning more about the best push handles to prevent it, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the highest rated push up bars to help make your buying decision easier. Whether you prefer simple stands, ones with rotating bases, or push up handles which offer more a variety of other exercises, you’ll be sure to find something to your liking below.

So keep reading to see some of the most popular and best push up handles and bars available on the market today:

Note: this following list is in no particular order

1. Perfect Fitness Pushup Stands

Build muscle and strength while limiting wrist strain with the Perfect Fitness Pushup Stands. And you can do so at a great bargain, with these handles coming in at under $8 (currently $7.36 at Amazon). The grips, which are comfortable yet firm, help keep your wrists in place and that’ll reduce stress on your joints.

The stands feature 360 degree stability with non-skid bottoms, and they can be used on all surfaces, including carpet and hard floors. Lightweight, each stand measures 8 inches long by 5 inches wide by roughly 5 inches high (from the ground to the top of the handle).

Price: $7.36 (39 percent off MSRP)

2. Elite PushUp Bars

The push up bars from Elite Sportz Equipment feature a rotating base, which greatly reduces strain on your wrists, so you can concentrate on reps and not rest. Durable and smooth ball bearings enable the base to rotate as much or as little as you are comfortable with.

The Elite bars can be used on any surface and have rounded, ergonomic handles to help reduce hand fatigue. Also included in the package is a free jump rope and a lifetime replacement warranty. All that for about $15. Not bad at all. They come fully assembled and are small enough to travel with and easily store.

Price: $14.97

3. CAP Barbell Pair of Push Up Bars

If you’re looking for a no-frills set of push up bars that’ll get you results without draining your bank account, look into the pair from CAP Barbell. The bars feature soft, slip-resistant handles which provide comfort and will help keep your wrists in the proper position.

The rubber foot pads at the base will prevent them from sliding on any surface. These bars measure approximately 10 inches long by 5.5 inches high by 3 inches wide and weight just about 2 pounds. The CAP Barbell Push Up Bars are available in Black and Chrome (pictured above).

Price: $16.52 (17 percent off MSRP)

4. 321 Strong Push Up Bars

What sets the 321 Strong Push Up Bars apart from the others is the unique design. The handles are at an angle, which is designed to help you work different muscle groups, while preventing fatigue and wrist strain. The handles can also be easily removed from the base for compact storage and travel.

Other added bonuses: each purchase comes with a training e-Book, a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty, and a 100 percent money back guarantee. And 321 Strong guarantees these push up bars will never break.

Price: $21.99

5. Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite

Just like the Elite Pushup Bars listed at No. 2 above, the Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elites are highlighted by their rotating bases. The rotation, which is propelled by a steel ball bearing system, is designed to help you work more muscle groups, including chest, arms, shoulders, back, and abs, so you’ll get a full core workout in less time.

These push up handles are extremely durable and have a 400-pound weight capacity, so they’re suitable for users of all ages and sizes. The comfortable hand grips help with weight dispersal to help minimize strain on your wrists and elbows, so you can concentrate on your workout and not the pain. Weighing 4 pounds, the Perfect V2 Pushup Bars measure 10 inches by 8.25 inches by 6.2 inches.

Price: $29.99

6. PushX3 Push Up Exercise Equipment

The PushX3 Push Up Bars are a unique — and patented — design that guarantees a full core workout. You’ll get full range of motion and that will help you work your chest, arms, shoulders, back, and abs while limiting wrist pain and strain.

The PushX3s are perfect for incorporating into your complete workouts, including weight training, cross fit, other fitness classes, and even yoga. Each purchase includes instructions on how to use the PushX3s as well as recommended exercises.

Price: $24.95

7. The Helm Core Fitness Strength Training System Multi-Grip Push Up and Plank Device

The Helm Core Training System packs a ton of versatility into one machine. As you can see in the photo above, there are 3 different grip styles for pushups — standard, close, and wide. A workout using all 3 grips will benefit all your upper body muscles, including chest, shoulders, arms (triceps), and back. And this device can also be used to plank, which will strengthen your entire core to help you get those 6-pack abs.

The Helm is also designed to be used on balance and stability balls, though you’ll have to supply your own (Check out the Bosu Balance Trainer here). It weighs under 5 pounds, yet can withstand over 700 pounds of pressure. The Helm is delivered fully assembled and comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee.

Price: $59.97

8. Iron Chest Master The Perfect Workout System

The Iron Chest Master Perfect Workout System was created by Ron Williams, who happens to be a former 7-time Mr. Natural Universe. He probably knows what he’s talking about. It’s basically a full gym in a compact, 1 piece machine. Not only are there handles for a “perfect” pushup, but the Iron Chest Master can help you simulate the following exercises: bench press, dumbbell press, dumbbell fly, cable crossovers, and chest flies. A complete upper body workout in the comfort of your own home.

But wait, there’s more. On top of the equipment, you’ll receive a workout chart, fitness guide with DVDs, and a nutritional booklet. The machine measures 48 inches long by 6 inches wide and 4 inches high while weighing 7 pounds. The Iron Chest Master comes fully assembled and is suitable for users of all experience and fitness levels.

Price: $89.00

9. JBM Perfect Muscle Pushup Bars

The push up handles from JBM provide an effective way to tone your upper body at a bargain price. Available in 2 colors — Blue and Orange (pictured above) — each set costs under $12. They can be used by men and women and are suitable for athletes of all skill levels.

The bars themselves are made of durable polypropylene, which can hold hundreds of pounds of pressure while weighing just over a single pound (each bar). The soft rubber grips are non-slip — as are the bar bases — and comfortable, designed to prevent hand fatigue and wrist strain. Each JBM bar measures 9 inches long by 5.7 inches wide by 5.3 inches tall.

Price: Orange $10.98; Blue $11.98

10. Maximum Fitness Gear Power Press Push Up Training System

The last item on the list might be one of the most interesting. The Maximum Fitness Gear Power Press Push Up Training System is a flat board with removable handles that fit into 14 preset positions. You will cover standard, wide, close, and a number of different grip angles to ensure your entire core gets a killer workout. See the picture of above for the color coded grip positions to see what angles focus on what muscle group.

Don’t worry if you don’t know what routine to do, each purchase includes a 10 week workout calendar. All you have to do is follow the chart, put in some hard work, then see results. Maximum Fitness says in 30 minutes a day, you’ll tone your entire upper body, build strength, and burn calories. Another cool highlight is that a QR code is included, so you can access the company’s YouTube channel to follow the workout videos as you do yours.

Price: $49.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

