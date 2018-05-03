Cavs vs. Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch Game 2 Online

The Cavaliers didn’t hold the lead for a single second of regulation Tuesday night against the Raptors. But after a riveting 113-112 overtime win, Cleveland has a chance to take a 2-0 series lead when the teams square off again tonight in Toronto.

Cavs vs. Raptors Game 2 Preview

Cleveland has eliminated Toronto from the postseason in each of the past two years. A win Thursday would be a huge step for LeBron and Co. toward continuing that trend. Though James has carried Cleveland throughout the regular season and in the Cavs’ opening-round victory over Indiana, his teammates picked him up Tuesday, when he had what he called “probably one of my worst games of the season.”

James, who told reporters he was “burnt” after Game 7 of the grueling Indiana series, shot 12-for-30 from the floor Tuesday night and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. His struggles were a main reason Toronto led for almost the entirety of regulation, and had a 10-point lead as late as the fourth quarter. But he’s one of the few players on the planet who can have an awful game by his standards and still end up with a triple-double — something he did in Game 1, when he finished with 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. It was his 21st career postseason triple double.

As has been the case throughout his career, James has logged a ton of minutes this postseason — a trend that continued when he played a game-high 47 minutes in Game 1. James has played in the NBA Finals every single year since 2011, and he’s shown few signs that his game is deteriorated. In fact, on the contrary, the Indians series was one of the best he’d ever played. Still, even James may be prone to fatigue following a seven-game Round 1 slugfest and a down-to-the-wire overtime game to start the Toronto series.

Fortunately for Cleveland, James got more help from his teammates in Game 1 than he’s accustomed to. JR Smith scored 20 points on 5-for-6 3-point shooting in Game 1. Jeff Green didn’t miss a shot from the field and finished with 16 points off the bench. Perhaps most interestingly, Tristan Thompson — who’d been invisible throughout the Indiana series after he was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian — had his second straight double-double, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cavs, who entered the series as slight underdogs, are now slight favorites. They’ll be heavy favorites to advance to the conference finals if they win tonight.