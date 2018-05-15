Hershey Glover, Lucas Glover’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hershey Glover is the mother of former U.S. Open champion and professional golfer Lucas Glover, and she was featured prominently in the arrest report involving his wife, Krista, who is accused of domestic violence for an incident that occurred over Mother’s Day weekend. She was once married to a Major League baseball player.

Lucas Glover’s mother and second wife were in the headlines after Krista Glover, the current wife of Glover, was accused in the domestic battery of her husband, allegedly calling him names like “loser” because he didn’t play well during the 2018 Players golf tournament. An arrest report also accuses Krista Glover of telling her husband that “he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see their kids again,” according to an arrest incident report from Florida court records that was obtained by Heavy.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hershey Glover Was Present When a Domestic Altercation Erupted at the Couple’s Florida Home

The arrest report describes a tumultuous situation that allegedly grew violent, although authorities accuse Lucas Glover of changing his story. Ultimately, they arrested only his wife, Krista, in connection with the incident at the couple’s Florida rental home.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office website says that Krista Conley Glover was released on $2,500 bail and gives her address as Jupiter, Florida. She was booked on May 12, 2018 at 10:22 p.m. and was released on May 13 on charges of battery and resisting an officer, according to the online court records. According to ESPN, Lucas Glover “missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship,” which unfolded over the same weekend.

When authorities arrived at the couple’s Florida rental property, they found a troubled scene. Present were Lucas Glover, his wife, and his mother, Hershey Glover, according to the arrest report obtained by Heavy. You can read the report in full here:

Lucas told authorities that “the altercation began earlier in the evening after playing a bad round of golf. Lucas advised me every time he plays poorly in a tournament, Krista begins yelling at him stating he is a ‘loser’ and ‘p*ssy’ and ultimately starting an altervation with him about his performance.”

Lucas also allegedly told authorities that Krista “had been drinking throughout the day, and after playing a bad round of golf today, she began yelling at him in front of their kids and his mother,” the report states. “Lucas advised Krista to stop the argument, while in front of the kids.” She put the kids to bed and Lucas was relaxing on the porch when she “began a physical altercation with him causing a laceration to his arm,” according to the Florida incident report.

Lucas Glover allegedly said that his wife “acts this way and starts altercations all the time.” However, in a statement posted to Twitter when news of the incident broke, Lucas Glover painted a very different picture of the altercation.

Lucas Glover wrote on Twitter: “On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which police were called. Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.” He then asked for privacy.

2. Krista Is Accused of Injuring Glover’s Mother

Glover’s mother Hershey Glover was left bloodied during the incident, according to the arrest report. The arrest report alleges that the officer, upon arriving, saw a male and female standing on the front porch in a verbal altercation. Krista Glover met the officer in the roadway and stated there was an altercation, however “everything was fine and did not wish to have their information shared because of who they were.” She said that her mother-in-law attacked her. The officer saw no signs of an altercation or injuries on her person, however, and a different story emerged with Krista as the actual perpetrator, according to the arrest report.

The officer then approached the residence and found Lucas on the front porch and Hershey Glover, his mother, in the den. The officer observed multiple lacerations to Hershey’s left and right arm with blood on her clothing and skin. Hershey said she was hit in the chest during the altercation, according to the arrest report. She refused a medical evaluation, the report alleges.

Lucas “stated to myself and his mom he was tired of the altercations and Krista always acting the way she does, and to go ahead and tell me (the deputy) the truth of what happened,” says the report.

Hershey said that Lucas and Krista were in an altercation, the report alleges. Hershey stepped in to stop the situation at which time “Krista turned her aggression from Lucas to Hershey. Krista began striking Hershey in the arm, causing the lacerations to her skin,” the report alleges. “Lucas separated both parties and told them to go to their respected (sic) rooms.”

Hershey stepped in and told Krista to stop, at which time Krista “redirected her anger and the altercation from him to his mom,” says the disturbing report.

The arrest report alleges that Lucas Glover changed his story after Krista’s father arrived and he saw Krista being placed in handcuffs.

Lucas “became irrational” after Krista was in handcuffs, the report alleges. The deputy escorted her to the patrol car. Lucas changed his previous statements and “then stated he was not fighting with Krista and received the laceration during the altercation between Krista and Hershey.”

However, then Lucas allegedly said he wanted Krista’s father to hear what has been happening as he was not aware of Krista’s actions and how she was treating him. Again, “Lucas stated how every time he plays a bad round of golf Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a ‘loser’ and a ‘p*ssy’ how he needs to fire everyone and how he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see their kids again.”

He said he couldn’t take it anymore. Lucas “continued changing his story and how no physical altercations occurred” after talking with Lucas and Krista’s father, said the report.

3. Lucas Glover’s Mother Remarried When He Was 12 & His Biological Dad Was a Major League Baseball Player

Glover’s childhood was complicated by his mother’s remarriage, and he does not say much about his biological dad. “Glover was raised largely by his grandfather and grandmother, Lucille. Lucas was adopted by his stepfather, Jimmy Glover, after his mother, Hershey, remarried when he was 12. Lucas doesn’t talk about his real father,” reported ESPN.

“They were divorced before I can remember him,” Glover told ESPN. “It didn’t affect me like it would most kids because of my grandfather and my [five] uncles. I was lucky.”

However, StarNewsOnline revealed that Lucas Glover’s biological father is Ron Musselman, who was a professional baseball player. The newspaper reported that Musselman regrets not being there for his son and watches his career from afar.

“Playing baseball took Musselman to Clemson from 1975-77. That’s where his roommate, Hal Bagwell, introduced him to Hershey Hendley. They married in January of 1978 and Lucas was born in November 1979,” the newspaper reported, adding that the couple divorced in 1982 as Musselman pursued his dreams of a professional baseball career.

He did eventually make the Major Leagues. When that ended after a few years, he started a landscaping business but had money troubles. “He fell behind on child support payments. He went more than six months without seeing his son. And the combination meant he lost his legal rights as a parent,” reported StarNewsOnline.

4. Hershey Glover Is a Grandmother & the Family Is From South Carolina

Lucas Golfer is a 6-foot 2-inch, 195-pound professional golfer from Greenville, South Carolina. His FedExCup rank was 95 in May 2018, and he had 318 FedExCup points and a 71.065 scoring average. He turned pro in 2001 and is 38-year-old, according to his PGA bio. He has three PGA Tour victories. He graduated from Clemson University in 2005. In addition to the 2009 U.S. Open Championship, Glover won the 2005 Funai Classic at the Walt Disney World resort and the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship.

Lucas and Krista have two children and live in a rental property in Jupiter, Florida, the arrest report says. On Twitter, Lucas sometimes shares photos of his wife and kids. With one photo of Krista holding the two children, he included the hashtag #luckyman. He wrote with another picture that the couple spent New Year’s in London.

On another photo of Krista with the couple’s daughter, Lucas wrote, “Most thankful for these 2 beautiful ladies. #luckyman.” On Facebook, Krista plastered her page with photos of the couple’s children. “My two loves … Who is more enamored with who?!! :-)” she wrote with one photo of her husband holding their baby. Krista’s Facebook page is also filled with photos of the couple and of Krista dressed up and overseeing table settings.

The couple’s children were born in 2013 and 2015. Lucas’s player bio for the PGA says that he is a “passionate Clemson Tigers sports fan. An avid reader, particularly mysteries and thrillers. Read four books during the week of his rainy 2009 U.S. Open victory.”

Krista Glover has an Instagram page, but it’s currently set to private.

5. Lucas Glover Became a Golfer Because of His Grandfather, Hershey’s Dad

Golf knows no age. Why it's so special. Grandpa and grandson. I was that kid once. Thankfully. pic.twitter.com/f5Vpouv7pJ — Lucas Glover (@Lucas_Glover_) July 30, 2013

The PGA bio for Lucas Glover says that Lucas “credits his grandfather, Dick Hendley, for giving him his start in golf. Grandfather gave him a cut-down club when he was 3 and first took him to the Masters at age 6. Hendley was a standout in football and baseball at Clemson, where he is a Hall of Fame member and played one season (1951) with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in the fall 2007.”

Lucas posted a photo of a grandfather and grandson playing golf on Twitter and wrote: “Golf knows no age. Why it’s so special. Grandpa and grandson. I was that kid once. Thankfully.”

“It was Hershey’s father, Dick Hendley, who introduced Glover to golf at age three and later identified his natural ability for swinging a club and provided every opportunity for success,” reported StarNewsOnline.

The arrest report accuses that Krista Conley Glover “did actually and intentionally touch or strike Lucas Henley Glover against his will.”

“Lucas and Krista are in an intimate married relationship, and reside as a family with their two kids. While at the residence, Krista forcefully attacked Lucas, causing injury to his right arm,” alleges the report, adding that “during the altercation, Lucas’ mother, Hershey H. Glover, intervened in the altercation to tell Krista to stop. At this time Krista diverted her attention, and the attack, from Lucas to Hershey. During the altercation with Hershey, Krista caused multiple lacerations to both of Hershey’s arms. Due to the injuries observed on Lucas’s arm and his verbal statements made, probable cause was established to arrest Krista for Domestic Battery.”