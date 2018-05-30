When Is WWE Money in the Bank 2018? Date, Location & Start Time

Money in the Bank, one of the most beloved PPV events in all of wrestling, is only a few weeks away. The ninth event under the MITB banner is set to feature an impressive list of noteworthy matches, including Ronda Rousey’s singles debut, both the male and female ladder matches, and the latest round in the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles rivalry.

That said, there are still some empty slots on the card that need to be filled, namely the title slot left by Brock Lesnar, who will not be defending his Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. This leaves the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championships, one of which will likely be announced on the remaining episodes of Monday Night RAW or SmackDown Live in June.

Here’s the official date, location and Kickoff/main show start times for WWE Money in the Bank 2018.

Date

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 will air on the WWE Network and PPV on Sunday, June 17.

Location

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 will take place from inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Kickoff Show Start Time

In previous years, the Kickoff Show for WWE Money in the Bank began at 7 P.M. EST/4 P.M. PST. With the recent changes made by WWE, however (more info below), the time appears to have been changed. According to Coed, the Kickoff Show will start at 6 P.M. EST/3 P.M. PST. You can watch it on the WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube or the official WWE App, which you can download from the Apple Store.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– PS3 or PS4

– Xbox 360 or Xbox One

– Sony Internet-connected TVs

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– Kindle Fire or Amazon Fire TV

– Apple TV

– Roku

– iOS enabled devices

– Android enabled devices

– WWE.com

Main Show Start Time

The main airing of WWE Money in the Bank 2018 will begin at 7 P.M. EST/4 P.M. PST. Given that it is a WWE Network special event, it will also air on PPV. You’ll be able to view it through the same means listed above for the Kickoff Show.

In previous years, Money in the Bank has started at 8 P.M. EST, but a recent deal between WWE and their international distribution partners have made it so that all PPV start times have been moved up by an hour. Wrestling Observer also reports that WWE has plans to lengthen the runtime of PPV events by one hour, starting with the upcoming Money in the Bank. This means that Money in the Bank will air between 7 P.M. EST and 11 P.M. EST/8 P.M. PST.

You’ll be able to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2018 on PPV through the following cable providers:

– BrightHouse Networks

– Cable One

– Optimum (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD)

– Charter

– Comcast (Xfinity)

– Cox Communications

– Knology

– Mediacom

– RCN

– Suddenlink

– Time Warner Cable

– Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD)