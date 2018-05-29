WWE ‘SmackDown Live’ Match Results & Spoilers May 29th

A new of WWE SmackDown Live is set to air tonight on the USA Network. We will have live updates and spoilers once it airs at 8 P.M EST, but until then, here’s a rundown of what to expect and what matches will factor into the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

Daniel Bryan v Samoa Joe

Daniel Bryan will face off against Samoa Joe for the first time since 2006. Bryan will be competing to fill the last spot for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which he felt short of attaining after taking a beating at the hands of Rusev. This will be Bryan’s last chance to qualify before the PPV event on June 17th.

It was originally supposed to be Big Cass who was competing tonight, but a bad knee forced him out and left the door open for Bryant, who nows seeks redemption against the man they call The Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe.

The New Day v The Miz and The Bar

The New Day will sqaure off against the team formed by The Miz and The Bar. The match was announced last week after Cesaro and Sheamus attacked The New Day on SmackDown Live.

The other big question pertaining to Money in the Bank is which member of The New Day will compete in the ladder match. The trio were supposed to announce their decision on Miz TV last week, but things got heated and we ended up with a singles match between The Miz and New Day member Big E.

It stands to reason that we could learn which of the trio will be going to Money in the Bank, but seeing as the WWE loves suspense, and the speculation as to whether E, Xavier Woods, or Kofi Kingston will advance has been a major story over the past few weeks, we could just as easily see the decision get pushed back again.

Jeff Hardy’s Challenger Is Revealed

After failing to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Jeff Hardy will likely turn his attention towards defending his WWE United States Championship at the PPV event. There hasn’t been much else teased for Hardy, and it would benefit WWE to keep Hardy’s storyline engaging as we head into Money in the Bank.

A possible outcome of tonight would be that Hardy’s next challenger is announced. According to , the best possible candidates to challenge Hardy would be Killian Dain, or the leader of SAnitY, Eric Young.

Shinsuke Nakamura v “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger

Shinsuke Nakamura will take on “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger tonight on SmackDown Live, and chances are high that AJ Styles will be on ringside commentary during the match. Nakamura and Styles are set to face off against one another at Money in the Bank, so it stands to reason that we will get a taste of their rivalry in the form of some trash talk.

It’s also likely that Nakamura will make good on his Money in the Bank stipulation, which, hilariously, declared that their title match include a pillow fight. In the event that he defeats Dillinger (highly likely), we could see Nakamura pulling out a pillow and mockingly attacking Styles with it. There may even be something in the pillow, like a pipe or a rock, that sets Styles off and teases a confrontation that’ll no doubt be broken up.

Check back in at 8 P.M. EST to receive live updates.