Is Cristiano Ronaldo Married?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not married, but he is in a serious relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, the mother of his daughter, Alana. According to The Sun, it is believed that Ronaldo and Rodriguez are engaged to be married. Rumors surfaced after Rodriguez posted a video to her Instagram story in which she was wearing a diamond ring.

“Rodriguez was sat in the passenger seat of the ex-Manchester United ace’s luxury motor when she showed off the new rock. She blows a kiss to the camera and reveals the sparkling ring on her right hand,” The Sun reports.

Ronaldo has never been married, though he has dated multiple women over the past several years. According to the popular celebrity dating database Who’s Dated Who, Ronaldo has been linked to Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton in the past. He had a fairly longterm relationship with model Irina Shayk from 2011 through 2015, but the two never ended up making it down the aisle.

Details on Ronaldo’s supposed upcoming wedding have been sparse at best. Ronaldo lives a very private life and rarely shares any personal details with the world.

Ronaldo is a father of four. He has a son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., with a mystery woman who has never been named. A few years later, Ronaldo welcomed twins, Eva and Mateo. It is believed that Eva and Mateo were born via surrogate. Speculation that Rodriguez was pregnant hit a fever pitch shortly after Ronaldo welcomed his twins. She gave birth to the couple’s only child together — a daughter they named Alana — in November 2017.