Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was not always in the spotlight. Rodriguez came from humble beginnings, and worked her way up to becoming a model. If the rumors are true, Rodriguez may be Ronaldo’s wife soon, as the couple is rumored to be engaged. The model grew up in the small town of Jaca, Spain, and eventually moved to Madrid to follow her dreams.

“Yes, [thought of school] but I knew that before I had to get to work if I wanted to come to Madrid,” Rodriguez explained to XL Semanal (translated). “As I knew that if I stayed in Jaca I would not save anything, I worked as a waitress in a small town in Huesca, with three hundred inhabitants, where there was nothing, where I rented a flat and shared rooms with temporary teachers. When I had enough, I came to Madrid, which was my real goal…I’ve always been very forward and I was not afraid. I had very clear what I wanted to do with my life.”

Now, her dreams also involve raising four children, and cheering on Ronaldo on the pitch. Rodriguez remains incredibly driven, but admits that her relationship with Ronaldo has given her something her career could not provide.

“I have found love,” Rodriguez admitted to Hello Magazine. “We complement each other very well. We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all.”

1. Georgina Looks to Be Wearing an Engagement Ring at the 2018 World Cup

First, there were social media posts of Rodriguez showing off a new ring. She also liked a ring photo posted by Cartier on Instagram. She also made additional social media posts where she appears to be wearing an engagement ring, including the above photo posted after the Champions League final.

Finally, Rodriguez has been photographed by the Daily Mail wearing what looks like an engagement ring as she attends World Cup matches in Russia. In an interview with Cristina Magazine, Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, called Rodriguez her “future daughter-in-law.”

“She is the mother of my granddaughter,” Aveiro noted to Cristina (via Daily Mail). “She is a future daughter-in-law. She’s not my daughter-in-law yet [but] she’s a future daughter-in-law.”

2. Georgina Was Born in Buenos Aires But Spent the Majority of Her Childhood in Spain

According to XL Semanal, Rodriguez’s father is from Argentina, and her mother is from Spain. Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but only spent the first year of her life there. Rodriguez noted her father failed to convince her mother to stay in Argentina.

“My father is Argentine and my mother is from Murcia,” Rodriguez explained to XL Semanal. “They went to Buenos Aires with my sister Ivana so that they would meet my father’s family. They decided to stay there for a while and I was born. My father tried to convince my mother to live in Argentina, but he did not succeed and, when I was one year old, they returned to Murcia. Afterwards, we moved to live in Jaca.”

Rodriguez later moved from Jaca to Madrid to follow her dreams of being involved in high-end fashion. This is where she would end up meeting Ronaldo.

3. Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Calls Their 4 Children “Our Joy”

Rodriguez gave birth to Alana, the couple’s first child together, on November 12, 2017. Ronaldo used a surrogate for the birth of twins, Eva and Mateo. The mother of Ronaldo’s oldest child, Cristiano Jr., is unknown. Despite only physically giving birth to one of the four children, Rodriguez treats all four children the same.

“The children are our joy,” Rodriguez explained to Hello. “We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all.”

Ronaldo may be one of the best soccer players in the world, but his family is his biggest priority. Rodriguez noted she received a surprise party when they brought Alana home from the hospital.

“I’m very proud of him,” Rodriguez told Hello. “When we got home from hospital, he’d organized a surprise dinner, with all our nearest and dearest. I felt like the luckiest woman in the world.”

4. Georgina Had to Quit Her Job Because Media Members Continued to Show Up at the Retail Store Where She Worked

Rodriguez is happy raising a family with Ronaldo, but it is also a lifestyle adjustment. Rodriguez went from living a normal life, to constantly being in the spotlight. It is something that has even impacted her career. Rodriguez worked at a Gucci store in Spain where she is believed to have met Ronaldo. When news broke the couple were an item, press and fans began showing up at the store. Rodriguez explained to XL Semanal why she had to quit her job because of the unwanted attention.

“At the beginning [the job] very well, until the photos came out of Paris, the press harassed me and I had to change stores,” Rodriguez noted to XL Semanal. “In Gucci I was only eight months, from April to December 2016… I was hiding, but they were going to look for me at the store. They also called Gucci and asked about me, posing as clients of mine. Since I had to become very loyal to my clients, I would get on the phone and then listen to a voice that asked me if my relationship was true. Around Gucci there were always eight or ten photographers waiting for me. The director told me to go down to the store because he did not want to see me in the store. I started to be very uncomfortable and then I left Gucci and went to the Prada store in El Corte Inglés.”

5. Georgina Is a Model Who Also Studied Accounting While She Was Pregnant With Alana

Rodriguez is passionate about the fashion industry, but also has other interests. According to XL Semenal, Rodriguez took a course on financial accounting, which will be useful in her various business ventures.

Rodriguez noted she wanted to study business and marketing, but her previous work schedule did not allow her to fully pursue it. Rodriguez explained how she first started getting interested in fashion.

“There is not an exact moment [when I decided to become a model],” Rodriguez noted to XL Semanal. “When I was little, I was not very pretty and I never had that mischief of wanting to be the prettiest of the class, because I felt very normal; but, when I went to high school, people said that she was very pretty, that she had a very beautiful body … And based on hearing from everyone that I was very pretty, I started to believe it and thought:..Being a model is not bad. What girl, being beautiful, does not dream of being the image of a good campaign? Who says he is not lying. And that’s what happened to me.”