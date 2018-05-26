Ronaldo’s Girlfriend & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cristiano Ronaldo is one the most famous athletes in the world, but to his family he is known as a father and boyfriend. Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez went public with their relationship in 2016. Now, the couple is raising a large family of four children thanks to the new addition of daughter, Alana, on November 12, 2017. Ronaldo admits that his accomplishments on the soccer field do not compare to being a father.

“At Madrid, if you don’t win everything, other people consider it a failure,” Ronaldo told ESPN. “This is the expectation of greatness. This is my job. But when you are a father, it is a completely different feeling. A feeling that I cannot describe. This is why my time in Madrid has been special. I have been a footballer, yes, but also a father.”

Rodriguez, a former model, was seen wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, but the couple has not publicly announced any wedding plans. This has not stopped fans from speculating that the couple is engaged.

Learn more about Ronaldo’s life with his girlfriend and children.

1. Ronaldo’s Twins, Mateo & Eva, Were Born Through a Surrogate

Since Ronaldo announced the birth of twins, Mateo and Eva Maria Dos Santos, there had been speculation about the mother as Rodriguez had not carried the twins. The Daily Mail linked California court documents to the twins birth through a surrogate. According to the Daily Mail, the babies were born in La Mesa, California at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. The surrogate’s name is not listed on either birth certificate.

The twins California birth could be explained by the strict rules in Portugal that prohibit the use of a surrogate except in very limited circumstances. The Daily Mail detailed what the court documents revealed.

The twins were conceived in a laboratory and born to a surrogate mother. This was ascertained from the publicly accessible case file in the Superior Court of California, San Diego, where part of Ronaldo’s surname, dos Santos Aveiro, was misspelt. Ronaldo is identified as the Petitioner in the case ‘Intended Parent CA vs Confidential’ (Ronaldo and, presumably, the birth mother), which was dated May 17 — three weeks before the twins’ birth. The court would not provide any further information, not even the names of the lawyers involved. However, the listed category of the case on the court register — ‘surrogacy’ — ends speculation about how the twins were conceived. So where and when were they born? The answer lies on their birth certificates (public documents), filed using only part of Ronaldo’s surname. They led us to La Mesa, a sleepy Californian desert town, close to San Diego, and 20 miles from the Mexican border.

2. Georgina Was a Model Who Worked at a Gucci Store in Madrid When She Met Ronaldo

According to The Sun, Rodriguez is from Jaca, a city in northeastern Spain. Rodriguez initially majored in dance, and also studied English in London. She eventually became a model prior to meeting Ronaldo. According to The Sun, the couple is believed to have met at a Dolce & Gabbana event held at the Gucci store where she worked in Madrid.

It is not known when the couple officially started dating, but The Sun reported they were first spotted in public together in November 2016. Ronaldo and Rodriguez now enjoy raising a large family of four children: Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Eva and Alana.

The couple was first spotted out at Disneyland Paris. According to the Mirror, Ronaldo wore a wig, sunglasses and a hat as a way to try to disguise his identity. Ronaldo’s anonymity did not last long as fans quickly spotted the soccer star in the theme park.

3. Georgina Was Forced to Give Up Her Job at Prada After the Store Was Continuously Swarmed by Paparazzi & Media Members

Rodriguez can no longer be anonymous, and has had to adjust to life with one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. She was forced to give up her job at Prada, after paparazzi, media members and fans continued to flockthe store. According to El Mundo, some journalist even pretended to be potential customers to interact with Rodriguez in hopes of writing a story.

El Mundo detailed the circus-like atmosphere that the department store had become.

Not only did the paparazzi lurk at the doors of the establishment, waiting for the flute to sound and Cristiano present himself, but they also portrayed her alone because of her growing media tug. “The situation was surreal and unsustainable, there were curious people who came into the corner just to see her, and they even asked for selfies while she was working,” tells LOC his work environment, which highlights Rodriguez’s professionalism and the sweetness with which he catered to the clientele. In addition, the saleswoman had to face inside the store other scenes of the most unspeakable : journalists who pretended to be potential buyers to write an article later or advertising agents who tried unsuccessfully in front of their peers. Blushed and always discreet, she acted in “the best possible way” while trying to sell expensive dresses or bags.

4. The Couple Welcomed a Baby Girl, Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017

Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017. It is the couple’s first child together, and the only one of Ronaldo’s four children whose mother’s identity has been revealed. In addition to Ronaldo’s twins, the mother of Ronaldo’s oldest son, Cristiano Jr., is also unknown. The couple frequently posts photos on social media of their new family. Rodriguez appears to be enjoying life as a new mother.

“Being a mother and caring for the children at home for all of this time has helped me experience a supreme happiness and now with the arrival of Alana Martina, we are now complete, and happier than ever,” Rodriguez posted on Instagram in Spanish (via Mirror).

5. Georgina Admits Their New Daughter Has Brought the Couple Closer Amidst Engagement Rumors

The couple has not officially confirmed engagement rumors, but Rodriguez’s recent Instagram posts have fans speculating the couple is engaged. Rodriguez posted a photo of her wearing a new ring, and also posted heart emojis on a photo posted by the Cartier ring company. According to The Sun, the ring she commented on is worth an estimated $820,552.

Prior to the latest wedding rumors, Rodriguez admitted in a December 2017 interview with Hello Magazine that their daughter’s birth had brought the couple closer.

“It has definitely brought us closer,” Rodriguez explained to Hello. “We’re happier together than ever. The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all.”