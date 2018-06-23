Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano Transfer: Barcelona Linked to Mexico’s Star

Chucky Lazano transfer rumors are heating up as the Mexico striker continues to impress during the World Cup. Lozano’s father, Jesus Lozano, spoke with ESPN about the rumors, and admitted Barcelona is among the clubs that has expressed interest in his son.

“There have been approaches, but right now there’s nothing concrete,” Jesus Lozano explained to ESPN. “I think after the World Cup it will be clear if he stays at PSV or leaves for another team.”

These comments indicate that Lozano moving on to a different team is far from a done deal. Lozano currently plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, and started his career at the Mexican club CF Pachuca. ESPN detailed why Lozano could be a good fit for Barcelona.

Barca have made signing a midfielder their prioritity after missing out on Antoine Griezmann but are still in the market for an additional forward as well. They will listen to offers for Paco Alcacer and would like to replace the former Valencia striker with someone who can compete with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho for a starting berth.

A previous ESPN report linked Lozano to the EPL and Everton. PSV’s former executive Marcel Brands signed with Everton, and it was Brands that helped orchestrate Lozaon’s move to PSV. There has been some suggestion that Brands would look to bring Lozano to Everton now that he is with the club.

Prior to the start of the World Cup, Lozano explained that he was focused on Mexico, and trying to help his country make a deep World Cup run.

“Brands brought me to PSV. I’m grateful, happy, but I’m not thinking about whether I’m an option [for Everton],” Lozano explained to ESPN. “If there is an option to leave we’ll decide what is the best decision for me and my family, but I’m concentrating on the national team.”

While this may be true, PSV beat reporter Marco Timmer explained to ESPN that Lozano had the talent to play in a better league.

“You know, I’ve seen him play the whole season,” Timmer told ESPN. “Every game. If I was a manager at a big club in England, I would take Lozano with my eyes closed. He’s very good. He has big drive, not something you see often in Holland. I think he’s a player for every team. For him it is good to move to a team that is not at the absolute top. Everton would be a right move. [Lozano will] score 15 goals there and he’ll be ready for bigger clubs. It’s a step he has to take.”

The same early June ESPN report noted Lozano’s dream club is believed to be Manchester United. Lozano’s transfer rumors have often been overblown as international media has sometimes linked Lozano to another club, even if the initial story was just one writer’s opinion on teams where the striker could be a good fit. The most recent batch of rumors appears to have much more substance to them, but it remains to be seen what Lozano wants to do with his career. Fans will likely have a clearer understanding of Lozano’s future after the World Cup has concluded.

