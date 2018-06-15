Mohamed Salah Injury: Is He Playing in World Cup Today vs. Uruguay?

Ever since Sergio Ramos collided with Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final, soccer fans have wanted to know whether Salah would be able to play in the World Cup. All indications are Salah will play for Egypt today in their first match against Uruguay.

Mo Salah is fit to play in Egypt's opening game tomorrow—their first at the World Cup in 28 years 💪 pic.twitter.com/Blhu12kBQ6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2018

Salah’s status is pending how he feels warming up before the match. Salah is such a big deal in Egypt that even the Egyptian president has weighed in on the topic.

“The president was reassured on the health condition of the player Mohamed Salah, who affirmed that his condition is improving notably and that he is on his way to recovery, god willing,” presidency spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement to NBC news.

Here’s a look at the play where Salah sustained the injury.



Egypt coach Hector Cuper noted he is almost 100 percent certain Salah will play against Uruguay per ESPN.

I can almost 100 percent say he will play, save for any unforeseen factors at the last minute. We’re trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the options to play or not. I know Salah very well, he’s not fearful, we always know we’re running a risk when playing a match, that’s something we can’t hide. But if he does decide to play he’ll have full guarantees on his physical condition and I’m sure he will be fine. And if it does turn out there’s an issue at the last minute we’ll consider it and see if it can be resolved.”

There is a chance Salah could play, but not start. Fans will have to wait to see the starting XI before knowing how much of Salah we can expect to see. Salah was initially expected to at least miss Egypt’s first match, but has progressed quicker than many expected. Indications are Salah has torn ligaments in his shoulder, and there appears to be bad blood between Ramos and Salah. According to Egyptian Streets, Ramos suggested Salah could have played in the second half if he took an injection, something Salah refuted leading up to the World Cup.

“My comment is that it’s always okay when the one who made you cry first, then makes you laugh,” Salah told Egyptian Streets. “Maybe he could also tell me if I’m going to be ready for the World Cup?”

Salah noted he was initially concerned about returning for the Champions League title, but quickly realized his status for the World Cup could be in doubt as well.

“When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry,” Salah explained to Egyptian Streets. “Also, anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final. Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought.”

After the injury took place, Salah took to Twitter to assure fans he would be back in time to represent Egypt in the World Cup.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need,” Salah tweeted on May 27.