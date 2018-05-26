Magi Salah, Mohamed ‘s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mohamed “Mo” Salah may be one of the best soccer players in the world, but he has not forgotten his roots. In addition to raising a family with his wife, Magi Salah, Mo continues to give back to his hometown of Nagrig, Egypt along with the surrounding areas. Mo and Magi got married in 2013, and have one daughter, Makka.

Mo embraces the spotlight, and tries to use his platform as a top soccer player for good. His wife prefers to remain out of the public eye, but made a rare exception after her husband won the 2018 Premier League Golden Boot. Magi and Makka joined Mo on the field as he celebrated receiving the award. The family embraces their faith in a way that many believe is helping Muslims across the world.

“He [Mo Salah] is someone who embodies Islam’s values and wears his faith on his sleeve,” Miqdaad Versi, the assistant secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, explained to The New York Times. “He has a likability. He is the hero of the team. Liverpool, in particular, has rallied around him in a really positive way. He is not the solution to Islamophobia, but he can play a major role.”

Learn more about Mo’s wife, family and faith.

1. Mo Celebrated Winning the 2018 Golden Boot With His Daughter & Wife Joining Him on the Field

Smashing records, a player's player, & a fan's player! 👑⚽🏆

No matter who you support, everyone loves @MoSalah 😃 Also a practcing Muslim, with a hijab wearing wife.

Football unites us all! ⚽👍👏@LFC ❤ #LFC @MuslimWomenUK pic.twitter.com/FupeCTdcy0 — Iram Sattar #NHSLove (@DrIramSattar) May 13, 2018

Mo was the winner of the 2017-18 Premier League Golden Boot, an award given to the the league’s top goal scorer. Mo’s wife is immensely private, and made a rare appearance with her husband on the field as he received the award. Mo was able to share the special moment with his family as both his wife and daughter were in attendance. Afterwards, he tried to shift the focus to the entire team, and Liverpool’s goals for next season.

“This one is very special to be honest, the golden boot,” Salah told Sky Sports. “But as I have said before many times, it’s always on my mind to help the team win games. So now we’re in the Champions League next year and I’ve won the award, so I’m very proud. I’m always trying to improve, I’m improving year after year. It’s very special to break the record here [at Anfield]. I will do my best to win it next season!”

2. The Couple’s Daughter, Makka, Played Soccer on the Field After Mo Won the Golden Boot

Mo may have won the Golden Boot, but it was his daughter that won the internet. Makka ran onto the field and started kicking the soccer ball around the pitch, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. Alarabiya.net detailed how Makka stole the show on her father’s big day.

As Salah paraded the Golden Boot, there were wonderful scenes as his daughter, Makka, came onto the field and kicked about a ball to loud applause from the Liverpool fans who stayed behind after the final whistle. Salah’s wife Magi also made an appearance standing on the sidelines of the football pitch, looking on at her daughter showing off her football skills to the eager crowd…Following the heartwarming duo’s performance, Salah walked back to his wife, draped in the Egyptian flag, and handed her the Golden Boot as they walked off.

3. Mo & Magi’s Daughter Is Named After the Muslim Holy City & Site of the First Revelation of the Quran

A rising star… A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

According to Tribuna, Makka was named after the Muslim Holy City, and the site of the first revelation of the Quaran. The couple’s Muslim faith is at the core of their family, and one of the ways they live this out is through their generosity.

Mo may be on one of the top teams in England, but he has not forgotten about his home country of Egypt. In addition to helping the Egyptian national team make its first World Cup in 28 years, Mo and Magi are constantly looking for ways to give back. Mo has become so popular in Egypt, he received more than one million write-in votes in a recent presidential election.

According to the Middle East Eye, Mo’s generosity has earned him the nickname of “The Happiness Maker” in Egypt. Mo donated $450,000 for a clean water project in his hometown of Nagrig, a farming village in Gharbia, Egypt. Local teacher Matrawy Abu Habsah spoke to the Middle East Eye about the impact the soccer star has had on his home country.

I can’t tell you how much he means to us, honestly. What he’s done for us and for Egypt, I just can’t explain it at all. I’m just tearing up speaking about him right now… He still comes back to his village and visits us all the time. He’s not a stranger to us and he never will be. I saw him walking once and I yelled him over and I said, what are you doing walking without security? Do you know who you are now? You can’t do that? And he just says to me, ‘I’m not going to walk around in my home village with security, this is home,’ Mohamed doesn’t like to speak about the charitable work he has done or the money he donates. He doesn’t like the spotlight and he doesn’t make a fuss wherever he goes. I saw Mohamed yesterday at a funeral and I asked him how he was and he just thanked God.

4. Mo’s Family’s House Was Robbed & the Soccer Star Gave the Man Money Instead of Pressing Charges

Sesuatu yang langka seorang pesepakbola EPL, istrinya berhijab~ Mohamed Salah's Wife :) pic.twitter.com/N9lAxvn8wX — Gila_Chelsea (@gila_chelsea) January 27, 2014

While Mo was playing a soccer match, his family’s house was robbed. Mo’s father was prepared to press charges, but Mo talked him out of the decision. Not only did the family not press charges, Mo offered the man money, and tried to help him find a job. The Daily Mail detailed Mo’s generosity.

While Salah was playing in Alexandria, his family were robbed. The thief was caught a couple of days later and it was the intention of Salah’s father to press charges. When his son heard what happened, however, he asked him to drop the case. What happened next gives you the biggest insight of all into his character, as Salah gave the thief some money to get his life up and running and tried to help him find a job. Salah wants everyone to have a chance to better themselves and that it is why the Egyptian is uniting a nation.

5. Mo Has Approved of a Liverpool Chant That Includes the Words “If He Scores Another Few, Then I’ll be Muslim, Too”



Soccer supporters have always been creative when it comes to their chants, sometimes pushing the limits of what is acceptable. When the Liverpool fans came up with a chant joking they would convert to Islam if Mo scored a lot of goals, there were some that deemed it offensive. Mo has noted he likes hearing his name chanted, and even retweeted the chant while adding a few smiley faces.

😍😍😍 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 15, 2018

The chant is sung to the tune of Dodgy’s song “Good Enough.” Here’s the lyrics to the chant courtesy of the Birmingham Mail.

If he’s good enough for you, he’s good enough for me.

If he scores another few, then I’ll be Muslim too.

If he’s good enough for you, he’s good enough for me.

Sitting in the mosque, that’s where I wanna be!

Mo Salah-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la-la.

Mo has also found a way to bring his faith to the pitch. According to The New York Times, Mo celebrates goals by raising his hands up, and bowing to Allah with his face on the ground as the video below shows.

