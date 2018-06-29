Matt Cappotelli Dead: WWE ‘Tough Enough’ Star Dead at 38

Matt Cappotelli has died at the age of 38, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Lindsay Cappotelli. Matt Cappotelli, a Louisville-native, is best remembered for his time competing on and winning WWE’s reality show, Tough Enough in 2003. Writing on the TeamCapp Facebook page on June 29, Lindsay Cappotelli wrote, “Hey Team Capp…I’ve been struggling with what to say and how to say this, and I’ll probably end up rambling, but here goes. Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus…exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him.” Since the tragic message was posted, the TeamCapp page has been inundated with tributes for Cappotelli.

A month before his death, Lindsay Cappotelli wrote a blog post where she announced that her husband was ceasing his radiation treatments. Lindsay Cappotelli said, “I feel like it’s the right decision, even though it breaks my heart knowing that there is nothing else we can do. But I feel like we’ve done everything. Matt has fought hard. He never gave up hope. He kept the faith. He never complained through any of this. Not once did I hear him say, “Why me?” He still always thought of other people above himself, and anyone who knows him will tell you that. He is a true warrior.”

A Go Fund Me page that was set up for Cappotelli in July 2017 detailed his long battle with cancer. The page says that in 2006, Cappotelli was forced to retire after being diagnosed with a grade 2 glioma. That tumor was removed in 2007. As a result, Cappotelli underwent two years of chemotherapy before going into remission. The tumor returned in the summer of 2017 in a more aggressive form, a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme. The page concludes with the lines, “He and his family are currently seeking out treatment options to help conquer the biggest battle of his life. Their strong faith in God has not wavered and has inspired thousands of people!”

In 2003, Cappotelli won Tough Enough along with John Hennigan. During his time on the show, Cappotelli was bloodied and beaten during a bout with WWE star Bob Holly. After winning the show, Cappotelli appeared on Monday Night Raw on multiple occasions. Cappotelli was taken to Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE’s training ground. It was during his successful run there that Cappotelli was diagnosed with cancer. Speaking to WDRB in Louisville, Tough Enough trainer Al Snow said, “Everyone loved Matt. Genuinely a wonderful human being.”