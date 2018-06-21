Sixers Roster 2018: Starting Lineup & Cap Space

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the leagued. Anchored by young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers have a bright future in the Eastern Conference for years to come. Their offseason got off to a rocky start with the Bryan Colangelo “burner” saga that led to his exit as the Sixers general manager. With the front office vacancy, Sixers head coach Brett Brown is running point on both the NBA Draft and free agency at the moment.

Ahead of the draft, here is the Sixers current lineup for the 2018-19 season.

Sixers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup for 2018

PG- Ben Simmons, T.J. McConnell (TO), Markelle Fultz, Demtrius Jackson

SG- J.J. Redick (UFA), Jerryd Bayless, Marco Belinelli (UFA), Furkan Korkmaz

SF- Dario Saric, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Justin Anderson

PF- Robert Covington, Ersan Ilyasova (UFA)

C- Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson (UFA), Richaun Holmes (TO)

UFA = unrestricted free agent, RFA = restricted free agent, PO = player option, TO = team option

The Sixers have a league-high five draft picks this year (10th, 26th, 38th, 56th, 60th). Obviously, not all of those draft picks will turn into players on the Sixers roster in 2018 — the Sixers already traded the 39th pick to the Lakers for a 2019 second round pick ahead of the draft — but they have plenty opportunities to add more talent around Simmons and Embiid.

The big question marks are Redick, Belinelli, Ilyasova, and Johnson. Re-signing them, particularly Redick, will probably come down to what the Sixers manage in free agency.

Sixers Projected Cap Space: $22,853,313

According to Real GM, the Sixers are projected to have north of $22 million in cap space, the fourth most in a league filled with teams well above the projected $101 million cap. If the Sixers do not sign any of their free agents or pick up team options on Holmes and McConnell, they will have $31,113,820 to spend in free agency, almost enough to sign a big name free agent to a max deal.

The Sixers have been linked to LeBron James for months now. If they somehow manage to reel him in, they’d have to shed a little more salary or get him to take a slight discount.

Their cap will also be affected by the number of draft picks they choose to sign. With lots of ammunition and available cap, the Sixers could be a major trade player both during the draft and in free agency.

