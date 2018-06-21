Lynn McHale, Kevin’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lynn McHale is Kevin McHale’s Trump supporting wife who attended the president’s rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on June 20. The couple married on June 30, 1982, and had five children together. They were struck by tragedy in November 2012 when McHale’s second-youngest child, Alexandra “Sasha” McHale, passed away at the age of 23 having being diagnosed with lupus.

Kansas City-based sports radio personality Henry Lake was the most prominent Twitter user who posted an image that looked uncannily like Kevin McHale at Trump’s rally. Lake tweeted, “I’d love to get definitive confirmation. But if Kevin McHale actually showed up to Trump’s rally in Duluth today with everything that is happening now and what Trump’s done and stands for, yeah he’s cancelled.”

Lynn McHale, 59, regularly tweets pro-Donald Trump and conservative viewpoints on her Twitter page. On her bio, McHale posts a quote from anti-Nazi Christian activist Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The quote reads, “Silence in the face of evil is, itself, evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McHale Has Tweeted in Support of the Seth Rich Murder Conspiracy

McHale’s politics is at the forefront of her Twitter activity, usually in the form of retweeting Trump subordinates and supporters. Among the topics that McHale has covered is the falsehood that Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich was murdered because he leaked information to Wikileaks. On April 26, McHale retweeted far right Matt Couch’s tweet about Rich’s killing. McHale wrote, “What happened to the investigation? #JusticeforSeth.” McHale has also tweeted in support of Kanye West’s decision to out himself as a Trump supporter.

2. In 2015, McHale Took Aim at James Harden & the Kardashians Over Her Husband’s Firing in Houston

In November 2015, Kevin McHale was fired as the head coach of the Houston Rockets. McHale took the news of his firing particularly bad, tweeting that Rockets GM Daryl Morey had “crocodile tears” over the firing. McHale then retweeted a parody tweet saying that her husband was fired for asking James Harden to play defense.

If you aren't following Kevin McHale's wife, @lynnmchale today, you're missing out. She's spitting fire pic.twitter.com/MenNfab9y5 — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) November 19, 2015

Then McHale wrote, “Yes, the @KardashianCurse is real. #WhoIsNext.” The Washington Post reported at the time that in the aftermath of the tweets, McHale deleted her account. The Post article wondered if the deletion was “her decision , her husband’s decision or another person’s.”

A Paper City Magazine editorial defended McHale’s Twitter rant saying, “Lynn McHale has been with her husband since long before he emerged as a famous basketball star. They were high school sweethearts in a small Minnesota town. She’s been with him every step of the way, she’s earned her outrage.”

3. McHale Appeared With Her Husband in a 1991 Episode of Cheers

In 1991, McHale appeared alongside her husband in an episode of Cheers titled, “Where have all the floorboards gone?” The episode, which was Kevin McHale’s second appearance on the show, dealt with the Celtics legend becoming on a regular at the bar and neglecting his basketball career.

4. When Her Husband Returned to Coaching in 2012, She Said it Was for Closure

In 2012, Kevin McHale was fired from the head coach position with the Minnesota Timberwolves, three years later he returned as head coach of the Houston Rockets. At the time, McHale told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that her husband had returned “For closure. I think inside of him, he always wondered what would happen if he got a team for an entire year. Kevin is extremely competitive. It’s been a fun challenge.

McHale and her husband were high school sweethearts at Hibbing High School in Hibbing, Minnesota.

5. Her Brother Is the CEO of the Hearing Aid Manufacturer that Was Plugged by Rush Limbaugh

McHale’s brother is Patrick Spearman, the CEO of Envoy Medical, a company that specializes in the manufacture of hearing aids. In 2011, Patrick, Michael and Daniel, all of McHale’s brothers, invested $5.25 million in the company. Medical City News reported in October 2010 that the company paid $250,000 for advertising on Rush Limbaugh’s syndicated radio show. Patrick Spearman was quoted as saying the advertising and plugs that Limbaugh gave the product was “worth every penny.” Spearman went on to say of Limbaugh, “He is a very gentle person. Very kind. He is an incredible listener. He has an incredible memory.”

An August 2010 Twin Cities Business article said that Kevin McHale invested $400,000 in the business. Another investor named in the article is Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.