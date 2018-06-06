Warriors vs. Cavs Live Stream: How to Watch Game 3 Online

Whether the NBA Finals will become a competitive series hinges largely on what happens tonight in Cleveland, where the Cavs will try to dig out of an 0-2 series hole when they host the Warriors in Game 3.

The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cavs Warriors Live Stream Options for Game 3

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both ABC (live in select markets) and ESPN (meaning Hulu can be used to watch the game on ESPN’s digital platforms). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) and ESPN (which means DTV Now can be used to watch the game on ESPN’s digital platforms) are both included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

WatchESPN: If one of the above services doesn’t include ABC live in your market, you can still watch the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. Games on ABC can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN platforms.

Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3 Preview

Though the result was the same — a Golden State win — Games 1 and 2 could hardly have been more different. Game 1 was a nail-biter that might have gone to the Cavs had it not been for one bone-headed move by JR Smith. Game 2 was a different story: The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 122-103 win.

Golden State was a heavy favorite entering the series, and the Warriors are an even heavier favorite now that they hold a 2-0 lead. Though it’s probably not a huge source of optimism for Cavs fans, Cleveland does have some recent experience overcoming a 2-game deficit against the Warriors: The Cavs trailed 3 games to 1 in the 2016 Finals before winning three straight to clinch their first title in team history. Their odds of staging a comeback would take a massive hit with a loss at home tonight. Though the feat has been accomplished four times in the NHL and once in Major League Baseball, no NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit.

Sportsbooks have the Warriors as 5-point road favorites in Game 3. As OddsShark points out, the Warriors won Game 3 of last year’s Finals by 118-113 in Cleveland, covering the 3.5-point spread. Cleveland has been great this postseason at home, winning 8 straight after dropping Game 1 of its first-round series against the Pacers. But the Warriors are no strangers to winning on the road, having done so twice in the Western Conference Finals against Houston, including a come-from-behind win in the decisive Game 7.

