Drake Welcomes Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors via Instagram

The San Antonio Spurs sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday morning. The trade is a massive change for both clubs, and rap superstar Drake, a Toronto native and the Raptors’ “global ambassador” since 2013, took to Instagram to comment on the mixed feelings that fans might be experiencing.

“Kawhi…we look forward to a this new chapter and we welcome you to the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball!!!,” he wrote. “You have always been a poised clinical warrior and I can’t wait to see how Toronto inspires your fight. Let’s Go Raptors.”

As is customary whenever Drake is involved in something important, Twitter has seen fit to roll out dozens of memes proclaiming that the rapper and Leonard are going to become best friends. One user joked that Drake predicted the future, and the the infamous “Kiki” that he is referring to on his hit single “In My Feelings” was actually Leonard.

“Wait so was Drake actually talking to Kawhi when he was saying KiKi???,” they tweeted. Another chimed in, writing “Kiki is Kawhi Leonard. Drake knew about the trade before everyone else.” Other users poked fun at the rapper’s recent feud with Pusha-T, writing “It’s kind of a win/win: if Kawhi doesn’t want to come we all get a new diss track from Drake.” Check out some of the best Drake and Kawhi Leonard memes below.

If you take the awh awh out of Kawhi Kawhi you get Kiki… damn Drake always 2 steps ahead pic.twitter.com/8aY9MkZBru — Adam Virani (@adamv_23) July 18, 2018

The Toronto Raptors owner and Drake waiting for Kawhi Leonard at the airport: pic.twitter.com/2LurpuXyK0 — 929ESPN (@929espn) July 18, 2018

Kawhi is headed to the 6 to join Drake and company 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/MLwKXSZpRY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 18, 2018

Anyone wanna bet what Drake new song will be called for Kawhi joining the Raptors? pic.twitter.com/IiNO7T5Ys3 — davane. (@YoItsKenneth) July 18, 2018

The “God’s Plan” rapper also thanked DeRozan for the years he spent with the Raptors. “To my brother @demar_derozan I want to say 10 million thank you’s on behalf of YOUR city. You are a fixture in Toronto forever and you gave everything you had,” he wrote. “Through your leadership we had the most exciting years in franchise history.

“I am grateful to have witnessed your combination of skill, persistence, and loyalty from the same seats every night,” he continued. “Thank you for being an incredible captain and an even better friend.”

Drake has gotten close with DeRozan during his time with the Raptors. He lovingly poked fun at the NBA player when he hosted the 2017 NBA Awards. DeRozan also appeared in the ceremony’s opening skit, where Drake and Will Ferrell try out different celebratory handshakes.

Given Drake and DeRozan friendship, there has also been a torrent of memes claiming that it has come to an end. One eagle-eyed user even drew a comparison between the lyrics to Drake’s 2016 single “Pop Style” and the sudden nature of DeRozan’s trade. “Drake tried to warn DeRozan,” they wrote, with a screenshot of the the lyrics that read: “Lots of y’all ain’t built for the league yeah, trade you off the team while you’re in your sleep, yeah.”

Drake on his phone call from Raptors front office on the trade. pic.twitter.com/k66UBun3Dp — TexasBulls (@texas_bulls) July 18, 2018

How Drake is feeling after the Toronto Raptors traded DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/esOYwl0boi — NBABDAY (@nbabday) July 18, 2018