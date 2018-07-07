Is Harry Maguire’s Tweet About IKEA Real?

Is Harry Maguire’s Tweet About IKEA from 2016 Real? Most likely not as the Leicester City and England star defender only set up his Twitter account in 2017. A tweet appeared on social media during England’s 2-0 victory over Sweden in the World Cup quarter finals that read, “Just spent four hours putting together a flat-pack f***ing desk lamp. I will seek vengeance on the nation of Sweden, in this life or the next.” The alleged tweet was sent on June 2, 2016 from Maguire’s @HarryMaguire93 account.

Was that good enough? 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/hBMxWaAlg1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 7, 2018

IKEA, your boys are taking a hell of a beating. pic.twitter.com/efjyr3umzG — Phil BC (@philbc3) July 7, 2018

Not only was Maguire’s account only set up in 2017, an advanced Twitter search of Maguire’s account indicates he’s never even mentioned “Sweden” in a tweet, ever. Some have pointed to the fact that Maguire is wearing his Leicester City kit in the supposed 2016 tweet as proof that it is false. However, if you call up an old tweet that would have been sent when the user had a different profile photo, the tweet will appear with the current profile photo.

These tweets from Maguire after England’s victory are legit:

Wow… What a feeling! World Cup Semi Final. Bring it on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/VlzZx5Lo1U — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 7, 2018

Maguire scored England’s first goal in their 2-0 victory in Samara on July 6. The defender said after the game, “We felt like we could dominate the ball today. We could control the play. It was a bit sloppy towards the end of the second half when it was too open.”

The willingness to believe in Maguire’s poignant IKEA tweet was the legit message that Maguire sent out prior to the World Cup in Russia. The defender put out a message that showed him watching England play at the European Championships in France in 2016. Maguire wrote, “2 years ago watching @England in France with my mates. Now on the plane to Russia. How things have change. #AlwaysBelieve.”

2 years ago watching @England in France with my mates. Now on the plane to Russia. How things have changed. #AlwaysBelieve 🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/k3i7lpgRG8 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 16, 2018

The Sun reported before the Sweden game that English fans had planted a message reading, “It’s coming home,” inside of an IKEA in the northern England.