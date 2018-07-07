Who Is Dele Alli’s Girlfriend?

Ruby Mae has been dating Dele Alli, the England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, since 2016. The couple became prominent after Mae, 23, was seen consoling Alli after England lost 2-1 to Iceland at the European Championships in France in 2016. Alli is a regular feature on Mae’s Instagram feed as the pair vacationed in Ibiza and Mykonos over the years. Alli scored the crucial goal in England’s 2-0 victory over Sweden in the World Cup in Russia. In celebrating his goal, Alli performed what’s being referred to as the “Fortnite” celebration as he swung his arms over his head. Prior to the Sweden game, England coach Gareth Southgate defended Dele Alli against criticism from the media. Alli has been suffering from injuries in the lead up to the World Cup. Southgate said, “In terms of Dele, I thought his performance against Tunisia was as good as he’s had since I’ve been England manager. He is at his best when he’s making those forward runs and really threatening opponents with those forward runs from midfield. The other night, the game was a little bit different but he did a really diligent job without the ball for us.”

Following England’s victory over Colombia in the World Cup, reports said that the England players had been afforded downtime in Russia. Mae posted a photo of her and Alli at England’s base in Repino. The picture was captioned, “So proud.” During the game in Moscow, Mae could be seen wearing a jersey with Alli’s number 20 on it.

Mae has a career in her own right as a model with Boss Models Management in Manchester. She has appeared in campaigns for Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. In May 2018, Mae was revealed as the face of Hidden Fashion sportswear.

The other male who regularly features on Mae’s Instagram is her miniature poodle, Dougie.

Mae’s cousin is model Bealey Mitchell who dated England cricket star Stuart Broad. The Daily Mirror reported in May 2017 that Broad and Mitchell broke up after their relationship “fizzled out.” The couple had been dating since 2014. The Sun reported that the split came just after Mitchell accompanied Broad to Buckingham Palace where he received his Member of the British Empire award. The tabloid quoted a “source” who said Mitchell and Broad “had good innings together but it just came to a natural end.” In addition to her modeling, Mitchell is also a renowned Zumba coach.

In April 2017, the Sun reported that Alli “had a 5am hotel tryst” with a woman, who was not Mae, and a former teammate. The Sun named the woman as hairdresser Sharna Fogarty. Her friend told the tabloid that Alli called Fogarty “a good girl.” She added the trio had “a few drinks and a bit of cuddling. It was quite a night.” The friend added that she wasn’t interested in Alli’s other teammate, Devonte Cole, saying, if she “had to spend time with anyone it would be Dele.” A year the Sun reported that Alli, along with a host of other top soccer players, were members of an exclusive social media app known as Raya. Raya is a “hookup” app that, according to the Sun, allows celebrities to cheat on their partners. Despite that allegation, Mae was still posting social media photos and videos showing the couple together.