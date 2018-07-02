Lakers Now Favorites to Win NBA Title Next Season

On the heels of the LeBron James signing becoming official Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are now the favorites to win the NBA title next season.

The Lakers’ line has moved several times in the last 24 hours, vaulting ahead of the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles is now +125 to win the 2018-19 NBA Championship:

Updated odds to win the 2018-19 NBA Championship (@betmybookie): Lakers +125

Warriors +200

Rockets +450

Celtics +650

76ers +1200

Field +2000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 2, 2018

Following the LeBron acquisition, the Lakers were immediately positioned at +500:

LeBron James signing with the Lakers has pushed their odds to +500 to win the NBA Championship. Who you got?https://t.co/CqtTqxGDKX pic.twitter.com/QZo39Eiqfb — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 2, 2018

The famous Las Vegas Superbook also had the Lakers at 7/2 immediately following news of the signing, which was the same as the Boston Celtics, but still second to the Warriors:

Lakers are 7/2 to win NBA title with LeBron. Warriors 10/11, Rockets 7/1, Celtics 7/2, OKC 60/1. Updates NBA futures via @LVSuperBook pic.twitter.com/zPqGtnUhoB — Covers (@Covers) July 2, 2018

Since NBA Free Agency opened up for business Sunday at midnight, the Lakers have inked James to a four-year, $154 million contract, as well as made a few notable roster moves, including re-signing guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and adding guard Lance Stephenson and center JaVale McGee.

The Lakers’ salary cap situation gets dicey from here. Options to add another max caliber player will most likely require members of the current roster being shipped out.

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as future draft picks, are all assets the Lakers could use to entice another team. Julis Randle, who was a restricted free agent, had his rights renounced Monday:

Lakers renouncing the rights to Julius Randle, which was first reported by @wojespn, quickly opened up $12.5 million of spending power when the Lakers had next to none remaining. Rajon Rondo takes up some of that money with his one-year deal, giving Lakers a veteran PG presence. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) July 2, 2018

The Lakers added free agent Rajon Rondo on a reported one-tear, $9 million.

Sources: Rajon Rondo is signing a one-year, $9M deal with Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

Los Angeles has been linked to San Antonio Spurs star, California native, and former NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, through trade rumors, as well as free agent center DeMarcus Cousins, who is coming off a ruptured Achilles he sustained last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. “Boogie” and Rondo were teammates in New Orleans last season.

The Lakers still have plenty of time to add more players this offseason, which seems like what gamblers who have already surged the Lakers’ line are banking on.