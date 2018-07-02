Lakers Roster & Cap Space 2018-19: Updated With Free Agent Signings

The Los Angeles Lakers roster is starting to look very different than it did less than 24 hours ago. Not only have the Lakers agreed to terms with LeBron James, Los Angeles was also aggressive in signing veterans to surround James with. Here’s what we know so far on the Lakers roster and free agent signings.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract. The Lakers are also going to bring in James’ former nemesis, Lance Stephenson, on a one year, $4.5 million deal. JaVale McGee is also headed to Los Angeles on what is expected to be a small, one-year contract. Keep in mind, the Lakers cannot officially sign any players until July 6 at 12 p.m. Eastern, at the earliest.

Here’s a look at what the Lakers roster looks like with the latest signings.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James for 2018-19

C- JaVale McGee, Mo Wagner, Ivica Zubac

PF- Kyle Kuzma, Isaac Bonga

SF- Brandon Ingram, Luol Deng, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

SG- LeBron James,Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA), Lance Stephenson, Josh Hart

PG- Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso

Lakers free agents: Julius Randle (RFA), Brook Lopez (UFA), Channing Frye (UFA), Travis Wear (RFA), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA), Andre Ingram (RFA), Gary Payton II (RFA), Isaiah Thomas (UFA)

The status of Julius Randle, who is a restricted free agent, appears in doubt. NBA TV’s David Aldridge reported that Randle does not want to return to Los Angeles.

“Julius Randle has made it clear that I don’t think he really wants to be back there, so are you putting money into a guy that doesn’t really want to be back there,” Aldridge reported per Silver Screen and Roll.

Lakers Cap Space for 2018-19: $2.1 Million

The $12M one-year Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contract now have the Lakers with $2.1M in room. The Lakers still have the $12.4M Julius Randle cap hold and can exceed the cap to sign the restricted free agent. The Lakers still have the $4.4M room midlevel… https://t.co/prct9hZGVs — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 2, 2018

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Lakers only have $2.1 million in cap space based on all the reported signings. This number does include a $12.4 million cap hold for Randle, and the Lakers could gain some additional cap space by making him an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers qualifying offer made Randle a restricted free agent, meaning the Lakers could match any offer. If the Lakers elect to re-sign Randle, they are able to go over the cap to sign him.

Lakers Free Agent Signing 2018

PLAYER CONTRACT SF LeBron James 4 year, $153.3 million SG Kenatvious Caldwell-Pope 1 year, $12 million SG Lance Stephenson 1 year, $4.5 million C Javale McGee 1 year, $2.4 million

Lakers Cap Space 2019: $23 Million

For next year, Los Angeles projects to have $23M in room if they continue to go the one-year route signing players. Room would increase to $41.3M if the $18.8M Luol Deng contract is traded and $35M if the small forward is stretched over three seasons…. https://t.co/qxMhsmNoh0 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 2, 2018

Fans may notice a trend to the Lakers signings. With the exception of James, Los Angeles is only bringing in players on one-year deals which allows them to be players in free agency in the summer of 2019. This would change a bit if the Lakers were to trade for Kawhi Leonard, but L.A. would also have to trade salaries in that deal as well.

According to Marks, the Lakers are currently projected to have $23 million in cap space next summer. This could increase to $41.3 million if the Lakers could find a home for Luol Deng. The 2019 free agent class includes Leonard along with other players like Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler.