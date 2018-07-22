Tiger Woods Score & Tracker: How Is He Playing Today at British Open?

Tiger Tracker

Tiger Woods Score: E through 2

Leaderboard Place:T-7 (-5)

British Open Live Leaderboard

Tiger Woods heads into the final day of the British Open (also called The Open Championship) with a chance to win, and our Tiger Tracker has you covered with live score updates for the final round. Woods teed off at 9:25 a.m. Eastern just four strokes back from the lead at T-8.

Woods is off and running, staying even for the first two holes. After his stellar Round 3, Woods believes he has a chance to win his first major since 2008.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve felt like this, in a major,” Woods told USA Today. “I played well today. I really did. I hit a lot of good shots. I really didn’t feel like I really made a bad swing until 18. I really felt like I had control of the golf ball today. And on top of that, I made some longer putts, which was nice. The golf course was gettable. I didn’t want to be too far back if the guys got to 10-under par today. I had to stay within reach. Five (under) is certainly doable, and especially if we get the forecast tomorrow.”

Jordan Spieth entered the final round tied with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner with the lead at -9. Spieth admits that competing against Woods for a major would be a dream come true.

“He’s certainly going to be in it tomorrow, which is really exciting for us,” Spieth told Golf Channel. “I’ve always wanted to battle it out in a major with Tiger. Who hasn’t? It’s kind of a dream come true just to have the opportunity. It’s very cool looking at it from the big picture, but my head will be down.”

Woods soared up the leaderboard on Saturday thanks to a 66 in Round 3. Woods shot 71 in the first two rounds, and will need to be closer to his Saturday form to have a chance at catching the leaders. The final round will be the most difficult of the week with the conditions ramping up Carnoustie. The golfers will be battling significant wind throughout the day.