WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers July 16th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network. We will provide match results and live updates here, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

The big story heading into tonight’s episode is Brock Lesnar. At WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle gave Brock Lesnar an ultimatum: show up on Raw tonight or agree to terms for a future Universal Title Match. Lesnar’s failure to comply with either will result in him being stripped of his Universal Title. The reason most fans will be tuning in tonight will be to see whether Lesnar chooses to show up or agrees to the future match.

Another shocking event that happened during WWE Extreme Rules was when Braun Strowman tossed Kevin Owens off the top of the steel cage and through a table below. Granted, Owens technically picked up the win, but Strowman gave him a beating that he’s not liable to forget. WWE.com reports that Owens was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation following the Extreme Rules match. The big question heading into tonight is whether Strowman has gotten his fill of punishing Owens, or whether the hostility will continue.

Then, of course, there’s Alexa Bliss, who retained her RAW Women’s Championship against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules. But not everything looks rosy for Bliss’ future. Ronda Rousey’s suspension is over on Wednesday, and its safe to assume that the challenger will have some steam to blow off come next week. This suggests that tonight’s episode will be a victory lap for Bliss, a chance for her to bask in the glory before she has to deal with Rousey and the fuming Nia Jax once more.

Arguably the biggest surprise to come out of WWE Extreme Rules was the fact that The B-Team defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. That said, keep an eye out for Hardy and Wyatt on tonight’s episode. The duo have never been especially quiet, and its likely that they’ll be looking for a way to get The B-Team back. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel better keep their wits about them, as they’re about to find out that being champions is a lot harder than it seems.

And last but not least, tonight’s episode might include the return of WWE legend Hulk Hogan. According to Wrestling News, Hogan is currently negotiating a deal that will see him resume his duties as an ambassador with some special appearances on WWE. It isn’t clear whether tonight is included in his plans, but Wrestling News does state that Hogan will not be wrestling.