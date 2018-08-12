Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Jena Sims Is On-Hand at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has the full support of his girlfriend, Jena Sims, who arrived in Missouri for the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday morning.

Sims spent her Saturday at the wedding of her dear friend Kristen Brockman. Sims was a bridesmaid in the wedding, but was forced to attend the event stag as her beau was busy competing in the third round of this weekend’s tournament. Sims looked lovely in a pale pink dress by Fame And Partners, a custom clothing company known for its “ethical made-to-order model.”

Sims partied the night away with the newlyweds. However, she was up and on the move on Sunday morning to head to the airport. She boarded an early morning flight to ensure that she was on-hand to support her man — who has been sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard all day.

Sims posted several photos and videos to her Instagram story from Saturday night’s wedding, but uploaded a picture from the airport at 4:54 a.m. Several hours later, Sims tweeted a picture from Bellerive Country Club. The picture was of a bunch of airhorns.

“Can you imagine if all these went off at once?” Sims asked. Also on the table were a few pamphlets and programs for today’s event. Sims hasn’t been spotted in the gallery just yet, but you can be sure that she will get a big hug from Koepka when he finishes for the day. If he wins, the two will more than likely share a few celebratory smooches for all to see.

After Koepka won the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club back in June, Sims met him on the green and the two shared a few special moments before heading back to the clubhouse together.

Koepka and Sims have been dating for more than a year. They were first spotted together at the 2017 U.S. Open. As Heavy previously reported, Sims is an actress. She has had supporting roles in films alongside Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Robert DeNiro, and Kevin Kline. She is very busy when it comes to her career, but she always finds time for her boyfriend and rarely misses any of his big events.