Where Is Michael Jordan Today & What Is He Doing Now?

Michael Jordan is known as the greatest player to ever play in the NBA. He retired in 2003 and has lived his life out of the spotlight for the past 15 years. Professionally speaking, however, Jordan hasn’t completely removed himself from the game; Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and has been since 2010. Additionally, Jordan is a member of the NBA’s Labor Relations Committee and its Competition Committee.

“Beyond his ownership of the Hornets, Jordan is also still heavily involved with sporting brand endorsement deals, many of which are incredibly lucrative. For example, Nike’s Jordan brand, which sells basketball shoes and other apparel, is immensely successful. Jordan’s deal with Nike and several other partners net him approximately $100 million per year, which is, ironically, more money than he made cumulatively during his 15 years playing for the NBA,” Bustle reported last year.

Jordan found himself in the news this week after President Donald Trump tweeted about LeBron James’ interview with Don Lemon and added “I like Mike” to the end of his tweet. You can see it below.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

The tweet had many people wondering what Jordan was up to these days.

Jordan spends most of his time in Florida with his wife, Yvette. The couple has twin girls together. Jordan is also a father to three grown children from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. According to Velvet Ropes, Jordan has additional homes in Charlotte and in Salt Lake City. In 2015, he listed his Chicago estate for sale.

When he’s not working or spending time with his family, you can find Jordan on the golf course.

Jordan’s name was also in the news recently as one of the men who was convicting of shooting his dad, James Jordan, 25 years ago, has a new lawyer and is back in court in an effort to appeal the ruling. According to Sports Illustrated, Daniel Green is hoping to be granted a new trial.

“Green and Larry Demery were convicted of killing James Jordan as he slept in his luxury car in Robeson County in July 1993. His body was found in a South Carolina swamp. At their 1996 trial, Demery said Green shot Jordan. Green, who has been seeking a new trial for 18 years, has said he helped dispose of Jordan’s body after Demery killed him,” Sports Illustrated reports.

Now, Green’s lawyer, Chris Mumma, fully believes that his client is innocent.

“When I became familiar with the full facts of the case, I became convinced he is not guilty of the murder of James Jordan, that he was not there when James Jordan was murdered, he was not part of a robbery of James Jordan, all things he was convicted of,” said Mumma. No word on whether or not Jordan will be heading to court if this new trial is granted.