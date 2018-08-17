Red Sox vs Rays Live Stream: How to Watch Series Online

Coming off of a rare loss in Philadelphia, the Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series, starting on Friday, August 17.

For those in the Red Sox television market, all three games of the series will be broadcast on NESN. For those in the Rays market, all games will be on Fox Sports Sun. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of those channels (if you’re in market) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Preview

As of Friday, the Red Sox are 50 games above .500, with an 11-2 home streak for the month of August.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is currently working with a winning season as well, with a .512 winning percentage entering the three-game tilt. Though the Rays started off with a lukewarm season, the team has slowly picked up momentum. They’ve won their previous three series against the Blue Jays, Orioles, and Yankees, and should pose as a strong competitor to the MLB-leading Sox.

For the series opener, the pitching matchup will be Brian Johnson vs. Ryne Stanek, with the latter serving as a one- or two-inning “opener” for Tampa Bay. David Price will then take the bump on Saturday against Tyler Glasnow, while Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch for the Sox on Sunday. The Rays’ Sunday starter has yet to be announced, though it could be Stanek again.

The game schedule for the series is as follows:

Friday, August 17: 7:10 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 18: 4:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 19: 10:05 p.m. ET