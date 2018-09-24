Twitter Reacts to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Diagnosed With Torn ACL

When the news came Monday that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had suffered a torn ACL, it took players, fans, and analysts by storm. Garoppolo had entered the season with lofty expectations and although he had an up-and-down start, the injury obviously impacts the 49ers this season in a massive way.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first revealed the news, citing that Garoppolo would indeed miss the remainder of the 2018 NFL season.

MRI showed what 49ers feared: Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL and his season is over, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2018

Following this, multiple people took to social media in order to voice their support (and a bit of frustration) for the 26-year-old quarterback. The first who spoke up was running back Jerick McKinnon, Garoppolo’s teammate, who suffered a torn ACL of his own during the offseason.

Jerick McKinnon Has Garoppolo’s Back

I am my brothers keeper! We will get through this together my brother 🙏🏾@JimmyG_10 — Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) September 24, 2018

Fans Send Well Wishes to the Quarterback

@49ers it’s hard to hear our QB is out for the season hope for a speedy recovery brother #JimmyGaroppolo #Faithful — Angelo Tritsas (@EvangelosT82) September 24, 2018

Other Fans Are Pining Off Their Backups for Trades

Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL. San Fran, you want Nicky Nicky? Yeah, let’s do it. pic.twitter.com/WEvrDHJ7zO — AL (@MissSchliez) September 24, 2018

Fans Really Wish Jimmy G Had Stepped out of Bounds

Good job @JimmyG_10 next season play running back https://t.co/MMdPmhDXIn — ferbear (@FERBEAR1000) September 24, 2018

One Fan Offered up an ACL to Use

@JimmyG_10 you can have my ACL !! 😭 — Lynnelle (@lynnelleyzz) September 24, 2018

Crying Jordan is Still Around

The Rallying Behind C.J. Beathard Begins

Gutted. Not just for Jimmy but for everyone involved with the franchise. When expectation is built around one guy, these things are tough. But the comeback is always stronger than the setback, @JimmyG_10! 👊 Time to get behind CJ and the guys now – next man up 🙌 #GoNiners https://t.co/z4fLijKDdU — Mikey Partington (@MikeyP_3108) September 24, 2018

The Colin Kaepernick Reunion Talks Have Started

Since Jimmy Garoppolo is down, @49ers @Kaepernick7 is looking for a job 🧐 — Steven Golden (@steven_golden23) September 24, 2018

The 49ers will now move forward with C.J. Beathard as their starter, and as Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports revealed, the team will bring in Tom Savage for a workout. San Francisco currently sits at 1-2, behind the undefeated Rams in the division.

