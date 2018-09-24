Twitter Reacts to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Diagnosed With Torn ACL

When the news came Monday that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had suffered a torn ACL, it took players, fans, and analysts by storm. Garoppolo had entered the season with lofty expectations and although he had an up-and-down start, the injury obviously impacts the 49ers this season in a massive way.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first revealed the news, citing that Garoppolo would indeed miss the remainder of the 2018 NFL season.
Following this, multiple people took to social media in order to voice their support (and a bit of frustration) for the 26-year-old quarterback. The first who spoke up was running back Jerick McKinnon, Garoppolo’s teammate, who suffered a torn ACL of his own during the offseason.
Jerick McKinnon Has Garoppolo’s Back
Fans Send Well Wishes to the Quarterback
Other Fans Are Pining Off Their Backups for Trades
Fans Really Wish Jimmy G Had Stepped out of Bounds
One Fan Offered up an ACL to Use
Crying Jordan is Still Around
The Rallying Behind C.J. Beathard Begins
The Colin Kaepernick Reunion Talks Have Started
The 49ers will now move forward with C.J. Beathard as their starter, and as Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports revealed, the team will bring in Tom Savage for a workout. San Francisco currently sits at 1-2, behind the undefeated Rams in the division.
