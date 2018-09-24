Jimmy Garoppolo Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

In a very scary moment for San Francisco 49ers fans, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Originally, it looked as though a big hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson, but that no longer seems to be the case.

As you can see below, courtesy of Rob Lowder of Niners Wire, Garoppolo’s knee buckled a bit as he attempted to cut back on the sidelines.

Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles on third down and takes a big hit before he can get out of bounds. He’s injured on the play. #49ers #SFvsKC pic.twitter.com/yYlrg9haTO — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 23, 2018

Garoppolo wound up being carted off the field and was replaced by C.J. Beathard. The medical attention was focused on his knee/leg following the injury. He was ruled out with a knee injury shortly after being taken to the locker room.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but 49ers fans are certainly on edge. Knee injuries are incredibly concerning, especially when they’re non-contact. With that said, this news could result in fantasy football owners having to look elsewhere to find a new starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Garoppolo has torn his ACL and will miss the remainder of the NFL season.

MRI showed what 49ers feared: Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL and his season is over, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2018

C.J. Beathard Fantasy Value

There’s very little if any value for Beathard at this point. The major selling point in Garoppolo as a fantasy player was his own talent, not the weapons he was surrounded by. Beathard saw extended action in six games during the 2017 season, but only managed to complete 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Realistically, Beathard would be an absolute worst-case scenario as a replacement for fantasy football owners. The only reason he’d be worth considering is in 14-team leagues or 12-team leagues which feature two starting quarterbacks.

As things currently stand, there are other far more desirable fantasy options on waivers, including Cleveland Browns rookie Baker Mayfield.

Potential Waiver Wire Replacements

*All ownership percentages from Yahoo Sports

The previously-mentioned Baker Mayfield may be a hot commodity on the waiver wire this week, but if you own Garoppolo, adding the Browns quarterback isn’t a bad idea. The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is currently 12 percent owned, so he’s likely out there.

Beyond that, it seems many fantasy football owners have bailed on Marcus Mariota due to his injury, but the expectation is that he’ll return in Week 4. The Tennessee Titans quarterback is owned in just 37 percent of leagues and has tremendous upside when healthy.

Another name for fantasy owners to consider has to be Miami Dolphins signal caller Ryan Tannehill. While the team features a run-heavy focus, Tannehill has now thrown seven touchdowns through three games while completing 54-of-74 passes (72.9 percent) and throwing for 229 yards per game. The Dolphins quarterback also has virtually no ownership, as he’s available in 93 percent of leagues.

Finally, while Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton never seems like a “sexy” pick, he’s been posting fairly big stat lines to this point. Even in the Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers when Dalton threw four interceptions, he still managed 352 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, he’s tossed eight touchdowns and is only 33 percent owned.

