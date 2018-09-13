Alex Collins Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Ravens RB Today for Week 2?

Alex Collins performance against the Bills is leaving many fantasy owners perplexed as to what to do tonight against the Bengals for Week 2. Thursday Night Football games are particularly challenging for fantasy owners because you have to decide on your lineup well before the majority of your team plays this weekend. Collins had seven carries for 13 yards against the Bills, and was only fantasy relevant because of a touchdown.

Collins also had a fumble which caused him to be benched for a short period in Week 1. The majority of rankings have Collins in the RB2 range, but I have trouble having faith in him this week. The Ravens placed Kenneth Dixon on IR earlier in the week, so that is one less person Collins has to compete with. If Collins is on my roster, I am still concerned that Javorius Allen could steal touches away from Collins tonight.

Sit Alex Collins Week 2 vs. Bengals Whenever Possible

There are other running backs in Collins’ range that I believe will get more opportunities and perform at a higher level than the Ravens back. Seahawks Chris Carson is an example of a running back that I would start over Collins. Seattle Times Bob Condotta reported Carson is expected to get more work going forward which remains consistent with what we have heard during training camp.

Carroll says Chris Carson “really took the lead at that position” against Denver. Says Penny “looked a little rusty.” Will find ways to keep using Penny but implication is they won’t split time this week the way they did last week.

Tevin Coleman is another player that has a higher ceiling than Collins this week. While you will want to monitor the official injury reports on Sunday, Coleman has a real chance to start Week 2 against the Panthers with fellow Falcons running back Devonta Freeman still sitting out practices. If Coleman gets the start, I would put him in my lineup over a lot of other backs.

You’re not benching your studs, but in general Thursday night tends to produce a bunch of fantasy duds with players having to recover in just a few days. John Harbaugh spoke about the challenges of playing on Thursday night.

“I think it’s more the physical, getting guys ready to go play,” Harbaugh told BaltimoreRavens.com. “It’s a tough sport. It’s a physical game. It’s really four days and we’ll be right back out there doing it again. Getting your bodies right is probably the most challenging thing…“Games keep coming. Not as quick as baseball and basketball, but this is close.”

It is understandable if you have to start Collins in a Superflex league, or do not have other options at running back. In most circumstances, I am leaving Collins on my bench, and if he has a great performance this is also good news as it gives me the confidence to start him moving forward. For now, I don’t have enough faith in Collins to put him in my fantasy lineup.

