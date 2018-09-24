Browns Teammate Sends Telling Text Message About Baker Mayfield

By now, we’ve learned that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t one of the shy and quiet types. After first defending himself against Colin Cowherd and then trolling the TV analyst after the Browns’ recent win, it’s obvious Mayfield has no problem saying what’s on his mind.

And after the No. 1 pick took over for Tyrod Taylor just prior to halftime in Week 3 and led an incredible comeback to snap the Browns’ 19-game winless streak, Mayfield was an open book. But when the craziness had calmed down, it seems the young quarterback has taken the perfect approach to the current situation.

As NFL analyst Mike Freeman revealed, one of Mayfield’s teammates sent an interesting text not long after the game.

Text from Browns player on Baker Mayfield: said after game he was calm and measured, not too high, not too low. “He already understands the NFL is a week to week business. Most rookies don’t get that this early in their careers.” — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield’s Play and Future Outlook

It’s hard to envision the Browns not starting Mayfield moving forward. And while comments like this often get overlooked, the fact that the rookie remained so level-headed after such an emotional win is a great sign.

But to put it gently, Taylor looked terrible prior to leaving the game with a concussion, completing just 4-of-14 passes for 19 yards and getting sacked three times. Mayfield completed 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards and caught a two-point conversion after entering around the two-minute warning of the first half.

The Browns failed to score a single point prior to Mayfield entering the game. In turn, it’s highly likely Hue Jackson sticks with the first-year quarterback.

If he doesn’t, though, there’s reason to believe we could see a furious fanbase over the coming weeks. Especially when the team returns home in Week 5 to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

