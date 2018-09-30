LOOK: Johnny Manziel’s Full Letter to Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Johnny Manziel is pushing for another chance in the NFL, but his former job is now held by Baker Mayfield. While Manziel continues his career in the Canadian Football League, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback had a message for the team’s newest signal-caller.

Mayfield was given the nod as the Browns’ starter in Week 4 after impressing while replacing an injured Tyrod Taylor last week. And even before earning his first start, the No. 1 overall pick has had plenty of eyes on him over the past year or so. Before the draft, the former Oklahoma star was compared to Manziel. And when the Browns selected him with the top pick, that comparison scared some fans, understandably.

Ahead of Mayfield’s first start, Manziel revealed a letter he wrote to Mayfield on NFL Sunday Countdown, which touched on a wide range of topics.

Johnny Manziel’s Letter to Baker Mayfield

Here’s a look at the full letter Manziel wrote to Mayfield:

“If there’s one thing you already know, one thing everybody already know – you and I are not the same person. No matter how many people tried to compare us, even before the same team even drafted us, you know we are never fully defined by the way we play or the uniform we wear.” Manziel stated. “What I do know is this, life’s experiences are the best teachers. Through all the good days you’ll encounter over your career there, you’ll undoubtedly face some tough ones as well. Through all the good and all the bad, stay close to your family and more so – never stop being you. It’s what’s taken you from a walk-on to a Heisman Trophy winner, to the first pick in the NFL draft.” he continued. “Beyond all that, Baker, I simply want to wish you all of the success that you deserve. I hope you don’t take a single day, or a single snap for granted. I hope you own the moment and give the Browns fans every bit of long-awaited happiness they deserve.” “Your friend, Johnny Manziel”

It included some eye-opening comments from Manziel, whose own Browns career didn’t go nearly as planned. And while off-field issues resulted in the quarterback’s time ending quickly in Cleveland, he’s been focused on moving forward since falling out of the NFL. The last we heard, Manziel has gotten married and was sober earlier this offseason.

This also isn’t the first piece of advice Manziel has offered Mayfield either, as Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot revealed.

“Baker’s got the fire, Baker’s got the spark, and you know, I think he’ll do all right,” said Manziel. “But don’t let the pressure of everything else that goes on get to you. That would be my one advice: just go out and make football the main thing and go out and play like he’s done for the last five years.”

Mayfield’s start is set to draw plenty of attention, and some NFL fans are holding out hope they haven’t seen the last of Johnny Football in the league as well.

