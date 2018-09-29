Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Answers if Kelly Bryant is Welcome Back

Just last week Clemson Tigers former starting quarterback Kelly Bryant was on his way out the door after being replaced by Trevor Lawrence. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made the call to roll with Lawrence over Bryant, leading to the quarterback choosing to transfer.

But on Saturday, Lawrence suffered an injury and apparently, Swinney would be more than willing to welcome back his former quarterback.

Via The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman:

With Trevor Lawrence out for the rest of this game, Holly Rowe said she asked Dabo at halftime if he'd take Kelly Bryant back. His answer: "Heck yeah. I love that kid." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 29, 2018

Earlier in the day, SB Nation’s Morgan Moriarty revealed (h/t Bleacher Report) that Bryant is still enrolled and could indeed return to play. This leaves the possibility for the quarterback to remain with the Tigers as a possibility. The lone concern could be if there are any hurt feelings for Bryant still looming.

Dabo Swinney’s Comments

After all, as Grace Raynor of The Post and Courier revealed, Swinney stated that “this is not middle school,” which may not have gone over well.

“Absolutely I think we’ve given him a fair shot. I’ve always tried to be as open and honest and transparent as possible with Kelly throughout the process, as we are with all our players,” Swinney said of Bryant, who started 18 games for Clemson and went 16-2. “I definitely feel like he’s been given a fair shot. I don’t think there’s any question about that. But at the end of the day this is not middle school. There’s tough decisions that have to be made at this level and you have to do what’s best for the team.”

For what it’s worth, the Clemson coach did rave about the quarterback prior to these comments, though, as Raynor reported.

“Obviously saddened and disappointed that he’s chosen to leave the team, but I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant. He’s one of the best young people I’ve ever been around and even though I don’t think this is a great decision, I certainly respect it,” Swinney said. “It doesn’t change anything that I feel for Kelly. I love him, care about him and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The situation will be one to watch moving forward, and there’s no question Bryant’s return would be huge for the undefeated Tigers. Although Brice helped to lead the No. 3 team in the nation back from a 16-7 halftime deficit, it was largely thanks to running back Travis Etienne’s 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Brice completed just 7-of-13 passes for 83 yards and one interception in limited action. Prior to the injury, though, Lawrence looked solid, completing 10-of-15 passes for 93 yards.

READ NEXT: Trevor Lawrence: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know