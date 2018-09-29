Trevor Lawrence Injury: Chase Brice Takes Over After Clemson QB Will Not Return

So, Trevor Lawrence was just broken in half. That looked horrible #Clemson pic.twitter.com/9yaWBvHNTs — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 29, 2018

Clemson’s new starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the Tigers game against Syracuse with an apparent head injury. Lawrence took a shot to the head with 4:56 left in the second quarter. Lawrence was running in an attempt to gain a first during a third down play. With Kelly Bryant leaving the team earlier this week, Chase Brice is the new quarterback for the Tigers. ESPN reported Lawrence will not return against Syracuse, but did not specify the injury.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported the Clemson staff has taken away Lawrence’s helmet and the team walked him back to the locker room. Lawrence briefly went back to the offensive huddle on the sideline, before the staff walked him back to the locker room. There are few details on the injury, but from the highlights, it would make sense if Lawrence was being evaluated for a potential concussion.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney jokingly asked the media earlier this week if anyone had eligibility, but if Lawrence is forced to miss extended time the coach may need some more bodies.

“Any of y’all got any quarterback eligibility?” Swinney told The State. “When we were finishing up our team meeting today, I’ve never had so many people come up to me and tell me what a great quarterback they were in high school, or middle school or whatever,” Swinney said. “So lots of volunteers to make sure I knew what a tight spiral they threw and what a good 95-pound quarterback they were back in the day. So it seems to be we have lots of options based on the team meeting.”

Chase Brice Took Over as Quarterback & Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow Is the Backup Quarterback

With Brice as Clemson’s new quarterback, this means wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is now the Tigers backup quarterback. Clemson has been decimated by quarterback transfers over the last year. Hunter Johnson, Zerrick Cooper and now Bryant have all transferred from the program since Trevor Lawrence arrived.

“Renfrow nation,” Swinney told The State. “We’ll get a plan for Renfrow. He obviously knows everything. But we’ve got to knock the rust off. He really hasn’t been back there ballhandling and all of that. But he’s a quick study and we’ll get him up to speed.”

Earlier this week, Swinney reiterated he was confident in Brice’s ability who became the new backup quarterback with Bryant’s exit. Swinney sees some similarities with a former great Packers quarterback.

“Moxie. Winner. Big arm. Great athlete. He was a big-time baseball player, too,” Swinney told the Post and Courier. “And if you just watch his tape, he’s a little Brett Favre-ish, you know? I don’t want to compare him to Brett Favre. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying he’s a little unorthodox sometimes and he’s just got this moxie to him, man. He just finds a way. He’s tough.”

