Randy Gregory Expected to Get ‘a Lot of Work’ in Cowboys’ Opener

While the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2018 NFL season with plenty of storylines, there may be none more interesting than Randy Gregory’s situation. The talented defensive end hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase his talent on an NFL field to this point in his professional career.

After playing in just two games during the 2016 season, Gregory is set to return from a year-long suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. But with the former second-round pick now back and seemingly ready for game action, the question becomes what Cowboys fans should expect in Week 1.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reported, the expectation is that the 25-year-old will get plenty of action against the Carolina Panthers.

“Gregory is expected to get a lot of work in the season opener. The Cowboys will primarily use him in pass rushing situations in their nickel and dime packages. Marinelli would prefer to have a bigger defensive end in there when opponents are in two-tight end run packages.” Machota wrote.

Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli called Gregory a “rare athlete” and stated that he’s “in terrific shape.” Machota did state that the Cowboys are planning to monitor the pass-rushers snaps, though, in an effort to keep him from being tired in the fourth quarter.

Regardless, Dallas having Gregory on the field will only help their pass-rush, and specifically players like DeMarcus Lawrence. The more talented players chasing Cam Newton, the easier everyone else’s job gets.