Jerry Jones Expects Randy Gregory on Field for Cowboys in Week 1

While the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, one major talking point has been the status of defensive end, Randy Gregory. The Cowboys’ 2015 second-round pick, is making his return from a long suspension which he was fully reinstated from back in July. Gregory missed 30 of the past 32 regular-season games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy multiple times.

During the tail end of the preseason, the Cowboys defensive end flashed the tremendous upside we saw from him in college. In a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Gregory totaled three combined tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack.

After the game, though, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports created a bit of a ruckus on social media with one tweet about Gregory.

Hearing there could be more trouble ahead for Randy Gregory — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 27, 2018

While that threw some cold water on the hype surrounding Gregory, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his best to address the pass-rusher’s status. As Kate Hairopoulos of SportsDay revealed, Jones expects to have the 25-year-old on the field in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

“Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday that he expects Gregory to be on the field when Dallas opens the season Sept. 9 at Carolina.” “But Jones has continued to reference the day-to-day challenges of Gregory’s situation every time he speaks of him and when he was asked about Gregory’s status Sunday.” Hairopoulos stated.

Jones went as far as calling Gregory “day-to-day,” but admitted the team feels they can plan on him being on the field.

“Let’s just put it like this, his deal is day-to-day,” Jones said Sunday. “Randy came into this league as an outstanding player, there’s no question about his talent. Having said that, we’ve just got to continue to work. … We wouldn’t have put him out there if we couldn’t plan on him. “You saw it [Sunday], and you’ve seen in his other work really this entire training camp that he gives us some real additional pressure.”

While there’s no specifics in terms of possible concerns or situations looming with Gregory, the Cowboys seem locked in on trying to help their young pass-rusher both on and off the field. As for his Week 1 status, he’s been productive on the field and was reinstated, so there’s no reason to believe he won’t be out there — at least currently.

Now, it just comes down to making sure Gregory remains prepared for the season and focused on the task at hand.